Children’s farm holds December coloring contest
Circle Rocking S Children’s Farm is hosting its December coloring contest for seniors and people with special needs of all ages. The theme for the month is Christmas.
Ribbons will be awarded to the top three art pieces in each group. Include your name, full address, age and if you are special needs, write “s.p.” on the picture or envelope.
Drawings can be mailed to Circle Rocking S Children’s Farm Inc., 5487 Tuttle Road, Free Soil, MI 49411. The deadline is Dec. 30 for judging. Ribbons will be mailed after the due date.
The contest is free to enter, and participants can include as many entries as they’d like. Pictures will not be returned. They will be hung in the barn for visitors. be returned. They will be in the barn for all the visitors to see.
The theme for January’s contest will be winter, and February’s will be love. In January, the children’s farm will also hold a winter snowman and/or winter scarecrow contest.
For more information, call (231) 462-3732, email circlerockingsfarm@att.net or visit www.circlerockingsfarm.org.
Eden Township Board changes 2021 meeting
The Eden Township Board has made a change to its 2021 meeting schedule. The board’s regularly meet bimonthly on the third Tuesday of the month. In March, the meeting will take place on the fourth Tuesday. The date for the March meeting is now March 23, and it will take place at 6 p.m.
The board’s next meeting is at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 19.