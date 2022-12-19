Christmas Eve service, candlelight Communion at Ludington UMC
United Methodist Church of Ludington will host a Christmas Eve service and candlelight Communion at 7 p.m. Saturday at 5810 Bryant Road in Ludington.
AFFEW hosting home gardening workshop at Lakeshore Resource Network
A Few Friends for the Environment of the World (AFFEW) will host a workshop about home gardening on a shoestring budget from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7 at the Lakeshore Resource Network, 920 E. Tinkham Ave., Ludington.
Anyone who has ever wanted to transform a personal landscape into a pollinator garden, rain garden, or a meadow area to replace traditional landscapes is encouraged to take this hands-on workshop.
Sarah Pregitzer will demonstrate methods of propagating and planting natives that are cheap, easy and successful. She will talk about native seed collection and storage, site preparation, winter sowing and making seedballs.
Participants will receive information and materials to begin their own native garden transformation. Tickets are $5 for members or $10 for non-members.
Find tickets at www.affew.org/2022/10/31/home-gardening-restoration-on-a-shoestring-workshop.
Library hosting open house for Ivan Anthony Wednesday
Ivan Anthony, the long-serving president of the Mason County District Library Board, is retiring, and the library’s board of trustees will hold an open house in his honor at 5 p.m. Wednesday at the Scottville library location, 204 E. State St.
The library stated in a press release on Tuesday that Anthony has served the library since 1995 after being appointed in late 1994.
In the time he served, Anthony has been instrumental in renovations to both the Ludington and the Scottville locations of the Mason County District Library, and has been supportive of the library staff and their efforts to bring exceptional library service to Mason County, according to the release.
Wednesday’s open house will begin after the regular meeting of the board.
Cookies and coffee will be served.
LACA to host comic-drawing workshops in January
A teen comic-drawing workshop with Timothy Kreilick on will be held at the Ludington Area Center for the Arts on Tuesdays in January.
The four-part workshop will from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Jan. 10, 17, 24, and 31. It’s for middle school and high school students, who will create a single-page, tablet-sized comic from story to inking. Additional time outside of the workshop may be required to finish the project before the end of January.
Registration is $40 for students and includes a photo-blue pencil, an inking pen and an eraser to keep. Additional resources will be available to use during the class. Register online at www.ludingtonartscenter.org or call (231) 845.2787.
Students will first work on story and character development including how to create a reference drawing for characters. Next, students will map out their stories on Bristol paper. Non-photo blue will be used to sketch the story.
Kreilick will encourage students to use a mix of close-ups, extreme close-ups, extreme long shots, long shots, full shots, medium close-ups, and medium shots in their panels. Once their comic is fully sketched, students will ink their comic. A clean copy will be made of their work.