LACA seeks artists for January exhibit
The Ludington Area Center for the Arts is inviting visual artists of all ages to submit work for the January exhibit titled “New Beginnings.”
Jewelry, prints, textiles, sculptures, ceramics, mobiles, collage, mixed media, photography, and pastels, as well as oil and watercolor paintings, are accepted. 2D work should be ready to hang. No yarn, string or sawtooth hangers are allowed. Pedestals are available for 3D pieces.
There is an entry fee of $5 per artwork and a limit of three works per artist.
For more information, contact LACA at (231) 845-2787 or email info@ludingtonartscenter.org.
Ludington Library hosts story walk
Families are invited to read a story and a walk while enjoying holiday lights and decorations along the fence outside the Ludington Library’s backyard.
Pages of a holiday story are attached to the fence so the public can read as they walk along the sidewalk. This temporary story walk will be available until Jan. 4, 2021.