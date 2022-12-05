Traverse, Veine to perform Sunday at Old Kirke Museum
Ben Traverse and Nick Veine will perform a free concert at 4 p.m. Sunday at the Old Kirke Museum, 304 Walnut St., in Manistee.
Story of the Nutcracker Ballet coming to Sandcastles Dec. 17
Enjoy a magical experience at Sandcastles Children’s Museum as the story of “The Nutcracker” is told through live-action scenes and dance performed by Tye Chua Dance.
Performances are scheduled for 3:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17.
Tickets can be purchased at Sandcastles Children’s Museum, 129 E. Ludington Ave.
Tickets are $10 per person, or $8 per person for Sandcastles Children’s Museum members.
Sandcastles’ Christmas collection of Steinbach Nutcrackers will be on display, and there will be treats from St. Nicholas for every child.
Cookies and drinks will be served after the show.
Seating is limited.
Faire Heart to host Christmas Market Dec. 17
Faire Heart, formerly Inspired Parties, will host a Christmas market event from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17 at 3408 W. U.S. 10.
The event will feature a paint-your-own Christmas ornament bar, door prizes, and discounts in the boutique.
The market is free to attend. There will be Christmas ornament painting, small Christmas crafts available to create at the event, with prices ranging from $5 to $20.
For more information, visit the Faire Heart Facebook page.
Sacred Oils of Ancient Times holiday party
On Thursday from 2 to 4 p.m., at the Ludington Senior Center, partygoers can experience the smell and touch of 10 oils, sacred from Biblical times. Humans have used these essential oils for health, refreshment and spiritual inspiration for hundreds of years. The cost of this journey back in time with Susan Betancourt is $15 and includes refreshments, an essential oil potpourri, and participation in a raffle. Call the senior center at (231) 845-6841 to reserve a space.
American Legion Auxiliary Christmas dinner Dec. 12
The Edwin H. Ewing Unit 76 American Legion Auxiliary’s Christmas dinner will be held at 6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 12. Tickets are $15 per person and are available to purchase at the Post, 318 N. James St., until Dec. 3. This event is for Auxiliary members and their female guests. Bring a donation of gripper socks and T-shirts for the Veterans Hospital. There will not be a meeting prior to dinner.
‘Snow’ Better time to Read through Feb. 18 at Pentwater Library
The Pentwater Township Library is hosting a free winter reading program through Feb. 18, 2023. Read six books in 12 weeks. The program is for adults and includes prizes. For more information, call (231) 869-8581 or visit www.pentwaterlibrary.org.