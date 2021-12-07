American Legion Auxiliary Cookie Walk is Friday
The Edwin H. Ewing Unit 76 American Legion Auxiliary will hold its annual Cookie Walk at 4:30 p.m. Friday at the American Legion, 318 N. James St. in Ludington.
The event will continue until all the cookies are gone.
Visitors can can mix and match cookies, brownies and other treats for $6 per box. Goodies are needed for this event. Drop off donations at the Post by 4 p.m. Friday in disposable containers. The event is open to members and their guests.
There will also be a pizza night Friday at the Post.
Public invited to join discussion on ‘Great Lakes for Sale’ Wednesday
Everyone is invited to join in a live-streamed conversation with author Dave Dempsey about his recently updated and re-released book “Great Lakes for Sale,” which is about attempts to privatize public waters.
For Love of Water (FLOW) is hosting the discussion at 6 p.m. Wednesday. Longtime Great Lakes advocate and award-winning author Sally Cole-Misch will facilitate the hour-long conversation with Dempsey, who serves as FLOW’s senior policy advisor. FLOW Executive Director Liz Kirkwood will host the event. The free online session will include insights, anecdotes, readings, book giveaways, and a question-and-answer session with attendees. Register at www.forloveofwater.org.
In “Great Lakes for Sale,” Dempsey offers ideas on how to fight water commercialization, curb abuse of the Great Lakes Compact, and devise plans for limited sharing of the Great Lakes to forestall humanitarian disasters.
Public input sought on Mason County parks plan
Mason County is updating its Parks and Recreation Master Plan, and the county is asking park users to share their opinions to help shape the future of parks and recreation in Mason County.
The survey is available at www.masoncountyparksurvey.com and should take no more than 10 minutes to complete.
The 18-question survey can also be accessed through a link on www.masoncounty.net, and a QR code is available for those wishing to scan it for easy smartphone access to filling out the survey.
The Mason County Parks Commission operates the Mason County Campground and Picnic Area on West Chauvez Road and is considering possible uses of county-owned parcel of land on Inman Road as well as other opportunities.
Answers and input will be used as the Spicer Group and the parks commission revise and update a five-year recreation plan in 2022. The plan will be filed with the State of Michigan and include possible project areas for future consideration of state recreation grants during the ensuing five years.
LASD Giving Tree accepting donations
The Ludington Area Schools District’s Giving Tree program is accepting donations to help make Christmas better for students and families in need.
A link to make donations through the school district’s website, at www.lasd.net, is now live. Click the “Donate” button on the right side of the page and select an amount to give.
A donation of $150 will sponsor an entire family, but people can contribute any amount. Donations are also being accepted at the district’s central business office, 809 E. Tinkham Ave., Ludington.
Funds will go toward providing shopping trips to LASD families. Shopping trips take place throughout December.
The Giving Tree program helps hundreds of people each year. Becky Erickson of Mason County Family Link said the need is greater than it’s ever been this year, partially as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.