NMHSI hosting COVID vaccination clinics in Shelby, Frankfort
Northwest Michigan Health Services continues COVID vaccination clinics this week in northwest Michigan. Appointments are preferred, but walk-ins will be accepted. The vaccine is good for ages 5 and older. Children must be accompanied by a parent or guardian with proof of age.
The following clinics will be held in the area this week:
• Wednesday, Feb. 2, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Northwest Michigan Health Services office, Shelby, 119. S. State St.
• Thursday, Feb 3, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Northwest Michigan Health Services office, Benzonia, 6051 Frankfort Hwy.
Mason County Dems to meet Thursday
The next general membership meeting of the Mason County Democratic Party will be held via Zoom at 7 p.m. Thursday. To request the link, contact Ed Miller, party chair, at (231) 757-3729.
Women Who Care to meet today
The Women Who Care of Mason County group will meet at 5:30 p.m. today at Ludington United Methodist Church, 5810 Bryant Road.
MCC Middle School virtual parent-teacher conferences Wednesday
Mason County Central Middle School will hold virtual parent-teacher conferences from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 3. Parents can email their teachers with questions or concerns all week and teachers will be in their classrooms to talk live during conference hours.
Deadline is Wednesday to register for first tree/shrub workshop
Register by Wednesday to participate in the first of two tree/shrub workshops planned for February. The event will take place from 1 to 3 p.m. on Friday in classrooms A and B of the West Shore Community College building at 400 River St. in downtown Manistee. The two-hour presentation, given by the Manistee Conservation District, Forestry Assistance Program (FAP), and Plant It Wild, is designed for landowners and professionals such as foresters, ecologists and loggers, interested in planting trees and shrubs.
Numerous topics will be discussed by Josh Shields, FAP forester and wildlife biologist with the Manistee and Mason-Lake conservation districts, and Cheryl Gross, president of Plant It Wild. Topics will include matching tree and shrub species to the proper site conditions, site preparation and planting techniques, proper handling and care of seedlings, containerized versus bareroot stock, spring versus autumn planting, protecting trees and shrubs from white-tailed deer and other animals, the use of tree and shrub planting for timber production, wildlife habitat conversion and enhancement, planting of under-represented species, erosion control, and other conservation practices and a tree planting experiment implemented by Shields.
The event is free to attend, but a suggested minimum donation of $5 per person is requested at the door to offset the cost of hosting the event. Snacks will be provided.
For more information or to register, contact Shields at (231) 889-9666 or joshua.shields@macd.org.
Sandcastles Children’s Museum open for winter weekend play
Though it’s cold and snowy outside, Sandcastles Children’s Museum is warm, with plenty of room to play. Join Sandcastles on Fridays for Toddler Time, featuring soft climbing blocks, sensory table and specials crafts. On Super Saturdays the museum hosts special guests and activities. Sundays are Family Fun Days with group activities and games. Mondays feature the museum’s Music & Movement program for toddlers.
Winter weekend hours at Sandcastles are:
• Fridays, 9:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
• Saturdays, 9:30 a.m.- 3 p.m.
• Sundays, noon-4 p.m.
• Mondays, 9:30 a.m. -1 p.m.
Sandcastles Children’s Museum is at 129 E. Ludington Ave.