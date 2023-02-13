Mason County COVID clinic closed today, next Tuesday
District Health Department No. 10 has announced that its Mason County COVID-19 testing clinic will at Safe Harbor Credit Union will be closed Tuesday.
The clinic will also be closed on Tuesday, Feb. 21.
The Mason County COVID-19 Testing Clinic will continue to run as scheduled after these dates.
DHD10 supplies COVID-19 at-home tests; however, supplies are limited and are distributed on a first-come, first-served basis. Individuals are asked to take one kit per person, and up to four kits per household. Test kits are also available at most pharmacies. Be sure to call your pharmacy ahead of time, as demand remains high. To check what a COVID-19 at-home test kit’s expiration date is, visit www.fda.gov/medical-devices/coronavirus-covid-19-and-medical-devices/home-otc-covid-19-diagnostic-tests#list.
Those wanting to schedule their Pfizer or Moderna bivalent booster, or any COVID-19 vaccine, can visit www.dhd10.org/schedule or call 888-217-3904. If no appointments are available, consider going to a pharmacy or primary healthcare provider. Additional vaccination sites can be found at www.vaccines.gov/search.
For more information on COVID-19, visit www.dhd10.org/coronavirus.
LACA to host Silent Disco Saturday
Beat the winter time blahs and dance the night away during the first-ever Silent Disco event from 7 to 11 p.m. Saturday at the Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St.
The concept is simple: It’s your typical dance party with no speakers or amps. Instead, attendees don wireless headphones and turn them to various stations, then boogie on the dance floor with other revelers dancing to whatever’s in their headphones.
LACA’s Silent Disco will feature three channels playing ’80s dance music, hits from 2000 to 2010 and deep house.
If attendees don’t like a song, they can switch stations and keep the party going.
Party-goers can turn down the volume of their headphones or take them off whenever they want to chat with others. Since there are no blaring speakers, it’s easier to have conversations and meet new people while taking a break and enjoying a drink from the cash bar.
Only 100 sets of headphones will be available so attendees are encouraged to purchase tickets in advance. Tickets are $15 in advance and $20 at the door and can be purchased in the LACA gift shop or online at www.ludingtonartscenter.org. This is an all-ages event.
‘Our Back Pages’ Bob Dylan night coming Saturday
The Spirit of the Woods Music Association’s annual “Our Back Pages” Bob Dylan night will take place at 7 p.m. Saturday at Brown Town Hall, 8233 Coates Hwy., Manistee.
The event will feature an evening of Bob Dylan’s songs interpreted by a cast of Michigan singers and instrumentalists. Free-will donations will be accepted.
For more information, call (231) 477-5381, visit www.spiritofthewoods.org, or email spiritofthewoodsmusic@gmail.com.