PFLAG Manistee to ‘take a look back’ during upcoming meeting
PFLAG — an organization that works to provide support for LGBTQ+ people and their friends and families — has been part of the local community since 2010. At its next meeting at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 20, the group will look back at where it’s been and the projects and programs it’s been involved with over the years.
The group is anxious to share the history of this organization and how it has grown to become a part of this community.
All are welcome to attend the virtual meeting: members, non-members, those who are interested, those who are curious, those with questions and those who would like to help in the group’s commitment to support, educate and advocate for LGBTQ+ people and their families in the region.
Send an email to pflagmanistee@gmail.com to request a registration link.
After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting.
League of Women Voters, WSCC to host voting rights town hall Feb. 28
MANISTEE — The League of Women Voters Manistee County and West Shore Community College are hosting a voter information town hall via Zoom and Facebook starting at 7 p.m., Feb. 28.
According to the release from the group, Mason County Clerk Cheryl Kelly will be a part of the town hall to answer questions. WSCC Professor Mike Nagle and members of the WSCC Student Senate will assist in fielding questions during the question-and-answer portion of the night following a formal presentation.
To attend this town hall live, visit the group’s website www.lwvmanisteecounty.org and click on “Events” at the top of the page.
Then select “Your Voting Rights Town Hall” to join either on the Zoom link or on the League’s Facebook page where it will be live-streamed.
This town hall will be recorded and available later on the group’s website, Facebook page and Youtube channel.
This event is free and open to the public.
Ludington Ducks Unlimited Gun Bash
is Feb. 23
The Ludington Ducks Unlimited Gun Bash will take place at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 23 at Lakeside Links, 5369 W. Chauvez Road in Ludington.
Tickets are $100 and include a one-in-10 chance to win a gun. Tickets also include dinner catered by Q Smokehouse, two drink tickets for beer or a soft drink and a one-year Ducks Unlimited membership. There will be raffles and games with various collectibles, as well as a silent auction.
For tickets, call Mike Smith at (231) 233-7682, Dan Nelson at (269) 312-1161 or Sebastian Alvarado at (734) 323-0702.