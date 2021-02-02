American Legion to reopen
The Edwin H. Ewing Unit 76 American Legion Post will be opening every Thursday through Sunday from non until closing beginning Thursday, Feb. 4.
Meade Township to meet Feb. 22
The originally scheduled Meade Township meeting for Feb. 8 has been rescheduled for 7 p.m., Monday, Feb. 22 at the Meade Township Hall.
Mitten Tree continues work for upcoming holidays
The Church United Women of Mason County, which oversees the Mitten Tree, is planning to continue its work for this year.
The Mitten Tree is a part of the Church United Women that makes mittens, hats and scarves and then are donated during the first week of December and distributed by the Salvation Army.
For those that would like to assist in knitting or crocheting mittens, hats and/or scarves, the group can assist with yarn. Those in need of yarn may call Norma Koeppe at 843-4253.
American Legion Auxiliary to meet Feb. 8
The Edwin H. Ewing Unit 76 American Legion Auxiliary will meet at 7 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 8, 318 N. James St., Ludington.
LACA seeks artists for upcoming April abstract art exhibit
The Ludington Area Center for the Arts invites visual artists of all ages to submit work for the arts center’s April abstract art exhibit titled “Expressing the Inexpressible.”
Jewelry, prints, textiles, sculptures, ceramics, mobiles, collage, mixed-media, photography, pastels and acrylic, oil and watercolor paintings will be accepted. Two-dimensional work should be ready to hang. No yarn, string, saw tooth hangers are allowed.
Pedestals are available for 3D pieces.
There is a $5 entry fee for each work with a limit of four.
Artwork will be accepted from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.Tuesday through Friday, starting March 16 and ending March 26.
For more information, contact LACA at (231) 845-2787 or email info@ludingtonartscenter.org.
The Ludington Area Center for the Arts is located at 107 S. Harrison St. in downtown Ludington.
Blood drive to be held at Mason County Central High School Friday
Versiti Blood Center of Michigan is holding a blood drive at Mason County Central High School on Friday. The blood drive will be from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 5. It will take place in the auxiliary gym at the high school building, 300 W. Broadway St., Scottville.
To schedule an appointment online, visit https://donate.michigan.versiti.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/125219.
Masks are required and donors should have a photo ID on hand when they come. Those who have donated before through Versiti can fill out a pass ahead of time to expedite the registration process.
Donors can call the school office when they arrive and wait in the parking lot until someone greets them if there is a wait.
For more information, call blood drive chairperson Roxanne Chye at (231) 757-4748 or email at rchye@mccschools.org.