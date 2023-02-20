Mason County Dems’ county committee meets Thursday
The county committee of the Mason County Democratic Party will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Lakeshore Resource Network, 920 E. Tinkham Ave., in Ludington. To request a Zoom link, contact Liz Kannon at (248) 872-5330.
Card-making with Sharon at senior center
Enjoy making greeting cards again this month with Sharon Tushek, Friday, Feb. 24, at 1 p.m. at the Ludington Senior Center.
The cards this month feature a St. Patrick’s Day card and three all-occasion cards. The price of $6 includes everything needed to complete the cards and the envelopes. Call (231) 845-6841 to reserve a spot.
Show-and-tell starting March 1 at Tallman Lake Senior Center
Tallman Lake Senior Center is hosting its first session of show-and-tell on Wednesday, Mar. 1. This will be a recurring event the first Wednesday of each month from 1 to 2:30 p.m.
Anyone who would like to participate is encouraged to display and describe an item such as a memento, photograph, award, art or craft, or a bygone toy, tool or household object. People are also welcome to simply recount a memorable experience. The length of each presentation will vary as time allows, and presenters are not required to preregister.
The center is open weekdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
WSCC Humankind series to discuss the future of labor markets
West Shore Community College’s Humankind Series is pleased to announce the event, “I Quit: The Great Resignation and the Future of Labor Markets,” a presentation by economist and author Dana Peterson at 7 p.m. Thursday via Zoom. The event is accessible at https://bit.ly/humankindwinter23.
A recording of the presentation will be made available on the college’s YouTube page following the event.
Dana Peterson is the chief economist and center leader of economy, strategy and finance at the Conference Board in New York City. She previously worked as an economist for Citi and the Federal Reserve Board.
Peterson’s research has been featured in U.S. and international news outlets, both in print publications and broadcast programs, including CNBC, Fox Business, CNN, Yahoo Finance, TD Ameritrade, the Financial Times, and the Wall Street Journal, among many others. She received an undergraduate degree in economics from Wesleyan University and a master’s degree in economics from the University of Wisconsin-Madison.
Humankind is WSCC’s arts and culture lecture series. The series consists of lectures, presentations, workshops, art exhibitions, film series and much more. This event is part of Humankind’s focus for the year, which is on the future of work. Topics include quiet quitting, remote work, work/life balance, the four-day work week, full time vs. part time work, and so on. This event will focus on the impact of “the great resignation” on the future of work and, specifically, labor markets.
For more information about humankind, please visit westshore.edu or contact Sanderson at mwsanderson@westshore.edu or (231) 843-5937.