State park’s lantern-lit book walk rescheduled
The lantern-lit book walk, canceled due to icy conditions on Feb. 19, has been rescheduled for Saturday, Feb. 26 at Ludington State Park.
The event is hosted by the West Shore ESD Great Start Collaborative and the state park from 6 to 8 p.m. Come read the story “The Mitten” as a family, and enjoy a self-guided snowshoe hike along a 1-mile loop lit by kerosene lanterns. Participants will start at the warming shelter and dress accordingly due to weather. The first 100 families will receive a grab-and-go bag and a book free for participation. The state park will have 60 pairs of snowshoes for children and adults to use on a first-come, first-served basis. Free warm beverages will be available at the Amphitheater bonfire. Snowshoes sizes fit ages 8 and older. The hike may be canceled in the event of severe or icy weather.
Public comment sought at Transportation Committee meeting Friday
The Ludington Area Small Urban Transportation Committee, which is responsible for transportation planning in the Ludington Small Urbanized area, is seeking public comment on the transportation planning process. The planning and project selection process includes projects being discussed for submittal for the Fiscal Year 2022-2023 State Transportation Improvement Program (STIP) and corresponding amendments. The STIP lists federally funded transportation projects that are located outside Metropolitan Planning Organization boundaries and is developed in a cooperative effort between federal, state, and local officials and serves as the final link in the transportation planning process. Its primary purpose is to identify transportation programs and projects to be funded with federal aid in accordance with federal law and regulations. This plan is an outline of the transportation needs of the State of Michigan for the next four years.
A public comment period is scheduled at the Ludington Area Small Urban Transportation Committee Meeting at 2 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 25 at the offices of the Ludington Mass Transit Authority, 5545 Carr St., Ludington.
WSCC to hold discussion on supply chains
VICTORY TWP. — West Shore Community College’s Humankind series will host “Out of Stock: Supply Chains 101” at 7 p.m., Thursday on Zoom.
Since the beginning of the pandemic in 2020, items have disappeared from store shelves and prices have increased. What is the supply chain, and why is it broken? Jason Brand and Anthony D’Ambrosio, both executives at the international firm Supply Chain Solutions, will explain how supply chains work on large and small levels.
The event is free and open to all. Join the Zoom discussion at bit.ly/humankindwinter2022. The Humankind series is West Shore Community College’s cultural arts and lecture series. The theme for the 2021-2022 academic year is “Movement.” For more information, visit westshore.edu or email humankind@westshore.edu.
Mason-Lake
Conservation District moves meeting
to March
The regular monthly Mason-Lake Conservation District board meeting has been rescheduled for 4 p.m, Monday, March 7, at the Scottville Library, 204 E. State St. The public is welcome to attend.