Project on U.S. 31 in Benzie County to start March 1
The Michigan Department of Transportation will invest nearly $5.2 million to rebuild 7.3 miles of U.S. 31 from the west intersection with Goose Lake Road to Reynolds Road east of Honor in Benzie County. The project includes new curb and gutter, and is funded through the Rebuilding Michigan program.
The project will begin initially with tree removal along the route. Road work is scheduled to begin May 10.
Tree removal work will require shoulder closures. When road work begins in May, there will be daytime lane closures with traffic regulators.
The project includes new guardrail, pavement markings and centerline and shoulder rumble strips.
The expected end date is Friday, Nov. 12, 2021
Library to hold virtual backyard birding presentation March 3
The public is invited to a backyard birding Zoom presentation at 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 3, hosted by Mason County District Library. The Zoom link will be shared on the library’s website, www.mcdlibrary.org, and Facebook page.
More and more people are enjoying bird feeding while close to home during the pandemic. Greg Bodker’s beautiful photography will help you learn more about birds as he demonstrates the joys of birding you can have both in your backyard and in our area. Novice and aspiring birders will especially benefit from the program.
Topics include the excitement and enjoyment of birdwatching; differences between birdwatching and birding; how to attract more birds to your backyard; places to go birding in the area and more.
Greg Bodker has been a serious birder since 2006, combining his interest in birds, nature, and photography as often as possible. He has led birding trips for Michigan Audubon and was on its board of directors for three years. Currently, he enjoys delivering birding and nature education presentations to audiences throughout Michigan. He also has presented at San Antonio Audubon. He has been a winner in multiple amateur photo contests including the overall winner in Michigan Nature Association’s 2020 Photo Contest.
Friends of Ludington State Park launches Zoom series
Friends of Ludington State Park has created a series of presentations over Zoom about matters relating to Ludington State Park.
The series opens at 7 p.m. Thursday, with a presentation from Todd and Brad Reed Photography. Team Reed has spent many hours exploring and photographing Ludington State Park. Join them as they share their favorite photos, tips and techniques for how you can take your own amazing photos while enjoying the jewel of the Michigan State Parks.
To register and receive the link to this or other programs in the series, visit www.friendsofludington statepark.org.
Other programs include:
• Hamlin Lake Preservation Society and the Ludington State Park, 7-8 p.m. Tuesday, March 23. For many years the Hamlin Lake Preservation Society has been working to enhance the Hamlin Lake water shed area and its wildlife habitat through various programs including water quality monitoring, fishery, natural shoreline restoration and management of invasive species. Join Wayne Andersen, society president, and other members of the organization as they provide an update on Hamlin Lake projects that benefit the Ludington State Park.
• Invasive species management in and around the Ludington State Park, 7-8 p.m., Thursday, April 8. Invasive species are becoming more of an issue throughout the area. Join Dani McGarry, Executive Director of the Mason-Lake Conservation District, Kathy Winczewski from A Few Friends for the Environment of the World (AFFEW) and Jim Gallie, Ludington State Park manager as they discuss how they are dealing with the various invasive species in the area.
• State of the State Park, 7-8 p.m. Thursday, April 29. Join Ludington State Park Manager Jim Gallie as he reviews the past season at Ludington State Park and discusses upcoming improvements that the park will be seeing in the 2021-22 season.