Mason County Democrats to meet Thursday
The next meeting of the General Membership of the Mason County Democratic Party will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday in the Community Room at the Safe Harbor Credit Union, located at 5511 U.S. 10 in Ludington.
To request a Zoom link, contact Liz Kannon at (248) 872-5330.
Strive for a Safer Drive event is Thursday
The Strive for a Safer Drive event, organized by students in Chrysten Gregory’s criminal justice class from the West Shore Educational Service District’s Career & Technical Education program, will take place from 9:15 a.m. to 2:15 p.m. Thursday at West Shore Community College, 3000 N. Stiles Road.
Ping pong Wednesdays at Ludington Senior Center
People who enjoy ping pong are invited to come to the Ludington Senior Center, 308 S. Rowe St., from 1 to 3 p.m. on Wednesdays. Enjoy hitting the ping pong ball and meeting new friends. Call (231) 845-6841 for more information.
Covenant Christian fundraiser is March 4
Covenant Christian School will host its community auction fundraiser at 6 p.m. Saturday, March 4, at the school, 2980 U.S. 10, Ludington.
Doors open at 5:30 p.m.
The event, which has been called off since 2019 due to the pandemic, is one of the main sources of funding for the school.
It will feature a silent auction, raffle items and a cash-and-carry room.
The live auction will led by Ridge Bollheimer, Michigan Auctioneer champion, and Ludington Mayor Mark Barnett will be the master of ceremonies.
Pre-register by visiting www.ccs-ludington.org and clicking on “2023 Annual Community Auction” in the upper left-hand corner of the homepage.
Items will be available to view on the Covenant Christian School Facebook page.
Ludington Area Catholic Lenten Fish Fry continues Friday
Ludington Area Catholic School is hosting its annual Lenten Fish Fry each Friday night during the Lenten season.
The fish fry continues 4:30-6:30 p.m. on Fridays, March 3, 10 and 17, at the school at 700 Bryant Road, Ludington.