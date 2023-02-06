Coffee with the
Councilors every first Thursday
On the first Thursday of the month, up to three Ludington City Councilors will hold a coffee hour at the Book Mark, 201 S. Rath Ave. in Ludington.
These informal meetings will allow residents to ask questions and express concerns about city issues.
City Manager Mitch Foster, Mayor Mark Barnett and various department supervisors may also attend.
The remaining meetings are March 2 at noon; April 6 at 5:30 p.m.; May 4 at noon; June 1 at 5:30 p.m.; July 6 at noon; Aug. 3 at 5:30 p.m.; Sept. 7 at noon; Oct. 5 at 5:30 p.m.; Nov. 2 at noon; and Dec. 7 at 5:30 p.m.
New exercise program at Tallman Lake Senior Center
The Tallman Lake Senior Center, 6765 Marshall Road, Fountain, has debuted a new fitness class called Simple and Sane Exercise. The one-hour session is held at 10:30 a.m. Mondays in the room adjacent to the center’s main gathering space.
Classes include seated and standing movements, along with the use of resistance bands, to improve balance and strength. The workout is tailored to every ability level, and regular participants can expect to increase repetitions and levels of resistance.
Also included are brain-fitness word games and tossing a foam ball to enhance eye-hand coordination, resulting in levity and laughter, which healthcare professionals agree can lead to better respiratory and heart health.
Knitting Together workshop starts Feb. 14 at LACA
Knitting Together with Deb Borema provides an opportunity for kids, parents, guardians and grandparents to learn to knit together every second Tuesday of the month from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St., in Ludington. Registration is $5 for LACA members and kids, or $10 for non-members, and includes all supplies. Families can register to participate each month online at www.ludingtonartscenter.org or by calling (231) 845-2787.
Participants will be able to choose a project to work on during the workshop. Borema will provide templates to follow and knitting instruction for all ages and skill levels. Families do not need to attend each month.
The first workshop will take place Tuesday, Feb. 14, Valentine’s Day.
Borema learned how to knit and sew from her grandmother. She plays an active role in Knittin’ at the Mitten, a supportive group of knitters, crocheters, loomers and spinners who meet at 6 p.m. on the second and fourth Mondays of the month at The Mitten Bar in downtown Ludington.