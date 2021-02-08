MCC blood drive rescheduled for Wednesday
The Versiti Blood Center of Michigan blood drive, originally scheduled for Friday, Feb. 5, has been rescheduled for Wednesday at Mason County Central High School, 300 W. Broadway St. in Scottville. The blood drive will be from 8:45 a.m. to 1:15 p.m.
It will take place in the auxiliary gym at the high school building. Appointments are still available. To schedule one online, visit https://donate.michigan.versiti.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/125219.
Masks are required and donors should have a photo ID on hand when they come. Those who have donated before through Versiti can fill out a pass ahead of time to expedite the registration process.
Donors can call the school office when they arrive and wait in the parking lot until someone greets them if there is a wait.
For more information, call blood drive chairperson Roxanne Chye at (231) 757-4748 or email at rchye@mccschools.org.
Sheridan Township Board postpones meeting to Feb. 23
The Sheridan Township Board has postponed its previously scheduled Feb. 16 meeting. The meeting will now be held at 8 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 23 at the township hall.
Mason County GOP to meet Thursday
The regular meeting of the Mason County Republicans will be held at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at St. John’s Church, 209 N. Rowe St. in Ludington. Everyone attending are required to mask.
Pentwater Women’s Club to meet Friday
The Pentwater Women’s Club Zoom will host a virtual meeting at 1:30 p.m. Friday. All members will be sent an electronic invitation to attend prior to the meeting.
Pentwater Arts Council officers Janet Nelson and Robin Martin will present an update on the programs sponsored by the council and the impact they have had on art education in area schools and the surrounding communities.
American Legion to host drive-up pizza night Friday
The Ludington American Legion Post 76 will hold a drive-up pizza night on from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 12. Orders will be taken starting at 4:30 p.m. Pizzas are 14 inches and thin-crust. Several toppings are available. Take-and-bake pizzas will also be available.
Call (231) 884-1393 or (231) 845-7094 to place an order. If the line is busy, call back. Do not leave a message. Customers are asked to have their order ready when calling. The Legion will ask for customers’ names, as well as the type and color of their vehicle. The total amount for the order will be given at the time of pick-up. Cash and checks are the only methods of payment accepted.
Customers will be will called you when their pizza goes in the oven to prevent unnecessary waiting. Pick up is in the back parking lot of the American Legion, 318 N. James St. in Ludington. There will be a sign where you are to pull up.
Customers are asked not to leave their vehicles. Pizzas will be brought to them. You do not need to be a member to place an order. Orders will be for carry-out only.
Mason County College Access Network hosts FAFSA drive
The Mason County College Access Network is participating in an initiative geared at getting high school seniors to complete the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA).
Mason County CAN is hosting a giveaway sponsored by the Pennies From Heaven Foundation and participation from each of the high schools. Students can enter the sweepstakes by showing their school counselor a student aid report they receive when they complete their FAFSA. Students typically receive assistance from their parents, and families are asked to assist their graduating seniors.
The contest is called FAFSA Frenzy, and in Michigan, applications received before March 1 are eligible to receive the Michigan Competitive Scholarship. This year’s FAFSA uses 2019 tax information from parents and students. Completing a FAFSA is allows for students in Michigan to access TIP grants, and those who would like to take advantage of the Mason County Promise or earn a scholarship from the Community Foundation of Mason County need to complete the application, too.
The FAFSA can be found at www.fafsa.org. For resources, including tutorial videos to help with scholarships and FAFSA, they can be found at www.masoncountycan.org.
Eden Township to hold special meeting Tuesday
The Eden Township Board has called a special meeting for 7 p.m. on Tuesday.