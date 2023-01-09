Pizza Night Friday at American Legion
The Ludington American Legion Post 76 will be making pizza for members and their guests from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Friday at the Post, 318 N. James St.,
Pizza is available for dine-in or pick-up. For pick-up, call (231) 845-7094 to place an order. If the line is busy, call back. Do not leave a message. Only cash and checks will be accepted as payment. All pizzas are 14 inches with thin crust. There will be several toppings and take-and-bake pizzas will also be available.
Sewing group seeks participants for PoWeR! Book Bag build
Those willing to support the PoWeR Book Bag program are invited to join the quilting and sewing group at the Ludington Senior Center from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the first Wednesday of the month to sew book bags. These simple bags are made available to children when they pick up free books at various locations in the community. Fabrics and general supplies are made available. Participants will need to bring their own sewing machines, but a loaner machine can be requested. There is no need to stay for the entire session. Pre-cut kits will be available for those who wish to sew at home.
To reserve a loaner machine or for more information, contact Norma at 757-2315.
United Way accepting RFPs for 2023-24 funding cycle
United Way of Mason County is accepting requests for proposals for the 2023-24 funding cycle, which is April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024. Proposals are being accepted from local nonprofit organizations focusing on helping children to achieve their potential and/or working with individuals and families to be financially stable and improving health. The RFP can be accessed online at www.masoncountyuw.org or by calling the United Way of Mason County office at (231) 843-8593.
United Way of Mason County Executive Director Lynne Russell states that when volunteers review the proposals, they look for the quality of services delivered, achievement of identified outcomes, formation of partnerships with similar organizations and fiscal responsibility.
Last year, nine local programs were awarded funding, including the Lakeshore Food Club, Habitat for Humanity of Mason County, and COVE.
The dollars raised from the fundraising campaign are used for awarding funds.
For more information about submitting an RFP, making a contribution to the United Way of Mason County fundraising campaign, visit www..masoncountyuw.org or follow United Way Facebook page.
Mason County GOP to meet Thursday
The regular meeting of the Mason County Republican Committee will be held at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the Lakeshore Resource Network, 920 E. Tinkham Ave. in Ludington.
The public is welcome.