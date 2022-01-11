Free cross-country ski event at Crystal Valley Jan. 22
On Saturday, Jan. 22, from noon to 3 p.m., the Oceana Cross Country Ski Association is hosting a free ski event at the Crystal Valley Ski Trail. The public is invited to use OCCSA’s adult and children’s equipment for free on a first-come, first-served basis. All children must be accompanied by an adult who will assist them in putting on equipment and skiing with them. The ski trail is located in the Manistee National Forest, where there are several loops of varying length and difficulty. For the location and map, go to www.oceanaski.org. The event is contingent on weather and appropriate ski conditions.
Health department offering free radon test kits
The month of January is recognized as National Radon Action Month to bring about awareness of how to prevent exposure to this dangerous gas. All month long, District Health Department No. 10 is giving away free radon test kits to help people determine if radon is present in their homes.
Radon is a naturally occurring, invisible, odorless, tasteless radioactive gas released from rocks, soil and water. As homes settle, foundations crack, and radon levels change, radon can unknowingly seep inside. If this continues, the long-term effects of breathing in radon could be the development of lung cancer later in life.
“If radon is present in your home, it has the potential to build up and become harmful,” states DHD10 Environmental Health Manager Michael Kramer. “Because there are no physical signs … that will alert people to the presence of radon in their homes, people tend to downplay the health effects and ignore the possibility that danger is lurking.”
In Michigan, nearly one in four homes is expected to exceed the recommended federal action level and, in some counties, as many as 40-45% of homes could be affected. Because of this, DHD10 is working to educate the public about the importance of testing homes and building for radon exposure.
Testing should occur in all homes, whether new or old, every two years. The only way to know for sure if a home has a buildup of radon is to test for it. That’s why, January is the perfect time to pick up a free test kit at any one of our ten DHD10 offices.
For more information on radon or radon testing, visit www.epa.gov/radon or call 888-217-3904 to connect with your local DHD10 Environmental Health office.
Library to close early Friday
The Mason County District Library will close at 4 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 14, for staff training. Digital services will still be available. The library will open as usual at 9 a.m. Saturday.
WSCC to hold auditions for ‘Almost, Maine’ tonight
West Shore Community College will be holding open auditions at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 11 for its upcoming production of “Almost, Maine.”
Written as a series of nine vignettes, “Almost, Maine” shares several different stories of love and heartbreak all happening at the same magical moment on a wintry Friday evening in the sparsely populated, northernmost reaches of Maine.
Adult actors of all ages will be considered. No advanced preparation is needed. The casting needs of the show are flexible and four to 18 actors will be needed.
For more information on the production and auditions, contact Michelle Kiessel, theater director, at mkiessel@westshore.edu.March for Life Jan. 16
Mason County Right to Life will host its annual memorial service and March for Life on Saturday, Jan. 16 at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 209 N. Rowe St., Ludington. There will be a memorial service at 2 p.m. at the church. At 2:30 p.m. the Silent March will take place from the church to the Mason County Courthouse. At 3 p.m. participants will return to St. John’s Church for pizza, refreshments and fellowship.