Fin & Feather Club cancels Wednesday’s meeting
Due to concern about the spread of COVID-19, the Fin & Feather Club of Mason County has canceled its regular monthly meeting on Wednesday, Jan. 13.
Public invited to Zoom discussion about Ludington’s budget Jan. 18
Ludington City Manager Mitch Foster will host Bring Your Own Budget, a presentation and discussion about the City of Ludington’s 2021 budget, at 7 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 18.
The public is invited to join, view a presentation on the financial future for the city and discuss ideas.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the event will be held via the Zoom teleconferencing application. To access the meeting, enter meeting ID number 812 0901 2515 on Zoom. There is no passcode. To call in, dial (312) 626-6799.
The event will be part presentation and part open discussion.
Oceana County Right to Life to hold service Jan. 16
Oceana County Right to Life will be holding a memorial service on Jan. 16 at 1 p.m. at the Hart Wesleyan Church located at 3757 W. Polk Road in Hart. COVID protocols will be followed.