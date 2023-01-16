Libraries to host tea party Jan. 28
The Mason County District Library is holding a Fancy Tea Party at its Ludington and Scottville locations from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 28.
Families are welcome with children of all ages, dressed in their fancy finest or not.
There will be a story, tea and snacks, games, and a photo area with accessories. Join Miss Katie in Ludington and Miss Emily in Scottville for a fun break in the winter weather.
All Mason County District Library programs are free. Children younger than 8 must be supervised by an adult.
58th annual Pentwater Juried Art & Craft Fair coming this summer
The Pentwater Junior Women’s Club announces the 58th annual Pentwater Juried Art & Craft Fair.
The fair will be held on Saturday, July 8 from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. on the Village Green in downtown Pentwater. To have a booth in the Juried Art & Craft Fair, all work must be original and of the artist’s own creation.
Painting, pottery, jewelry, photography, weaving, clothing, sculpture and other media will be available.
Admission is free.
There will be a refreshment stand on the Village Green.
Event details, applications, and further information may be obtained by contacting the club at pentwaterjrwomensclub@gmail.com or by visiting www.pentwaterjrwomensclub.com/ptwjuriedartandcraftfair.
More information is also available on the Pentwater Junior Women’s Club’s Facebook page.
Scottville Senior Center starts new programs
The Scottville Area Senior Center at 140 S. Main St. is offering several new programs, workshops and classes.
The senior center will start offering tax assistance appointments on Thursday afternoons starting this week.
Call the center at (231) 757-4705 to make an appointment.
There will also be senior technology help courses with Kristyn Norton, who will offer assistance with phones, tablets and other digital devices at 12:30 p.m. on Thursdays.
After lunch on Friday, Shannon Andrulis of Andrulis Cheese on will visit the center to help celebrate National Cheese Lovers Day.
Other upcoming programs include cardio drumming, Zumba and beginning wood carving.
On Monday, Jan. 30 at 12:15 p.m., the center will hold its first introduction to cardio drumming and Zumba classes with instructor Regina Young.
Cardio drumming will be weekly on at 12:30 p.m. on Mondays at 12:30 pm, starting Feb. 6.
Zumba will be offered weekly at 5:30 p.m. on Thursdays, starting Feb. 9.
Also on Feb. 9, there will be a presentation on wood carving at 12:15 p.m.
Master carver Larry Stewart will demonstrate tools and projects.
His weekly wood carving classes start at 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 21.
For more information, call the senior center at (231) 757-4705.
Todd & Bradd Reed Photography creative team to talk at Wagoner Center
MANISTEE — The creative team at Todd & Brad Reed Photography will give a presentation at 6 p.m. on Jan. 31 at the Wagoner Community Center, 260 St. Mary S. Pkwy., Manistee.
Todd Reed, son Brad Reed, and business partner Rachel Gaudette, have more than 50 years of combined experience in the field. This all-ages program sponsored by the Manistee County Library is free and open to the public.
Brad Reed has fond memories of working with his father at a young age.
“Even though my dad worked multiple jobs, he always included his family,” he said. This meant that Brad tagged along on his father’s newspaper assignments and was allowed to play at the Coast Guard Station when his father was on duty.
When Todd Reed taught photography classes at West Shore Community College, he invited his son along to learn the family trade.
Brad eventually became a partner in his father’s Ludington photo gallery and the two were later joined by Custer resident and photographer, Rachel Gaudette. “We make a good team,” says Brad. “My dad is great at talking with people. I have more of a business and computer background. And Rachel, she’s the brains of the operation.”
While they juggle a gallery and online retail store, the three truly excel outside the gallery and behind the lens of a camera. All three are renowned for their still photos that capture the breathtaking beauty of Michigan.
Brad admits that it’s never been easy for photographers to make a living, especially with the advent of phone cameras. To stand apart from the crowd, these three venture out in all weather and conditions to capture the most unattainable shots.
“We want to be there when the moments are extraordinary,” Brad says, explaining that telling a story that captures all senses is key. “We want to tell a story, but we also want people to feel the story.”
The group will explain other tips and tricks at the Wagoner Center.
The group will present photos and highlights from their latest two pictorial books and they encourage attendees to bring questions.
Executive Director Debra Greenacre says the library works hard to bring in presenters that appeal to a wide audience. “The team at Todd and Brad Reed Photography are artists, teachers, entrepreneurs and nature enthusiasts. They have a wealth of information to share with our community,” says Greenacre. “Those that attend will enjoy photos that capture Michigan outdoors, but they will also appreciate the stories behind these pictures.”
No reservations are required for this program. For more details, visit the Manistee County Library website at www.manisteelibrary.org or call (231) 723-2519.