Valentine cookie workshop coming to LACA
The “Life is Like a Box of Chocolates” Valentine cookie decorating workshop will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Feb. 13, at the Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St.
Angela Rozhon of ZooTown Cookies will host the workshop. Registration is $40 for LACA members, $45 for non-members, and includes all supplies.
Register online at www.ludingtonartscenter.org or call (231) 845-2787.
Students will decorate 10 cookies to look like chocolates and chocolate-covered strawberries. Students will be provided a gift box and tag to take home. Materials will be provided, along with step-by-step instructions.
ZooTown Cookies is owned by best friends Rozhon and Michelle Couture. The two opened their cottage food business in Missoula, Montana after discovering the “edible art” of cookies.
Rozhon moved to Michigan during the pandemic to be near her family here in Ludington and they have continued their friendship and home-based businesses in both locations.
In addition to workshops and performances, LACA hosts a variety of free visual art exhibitions throughout the year. Exhibits are free and open to the public. LACA hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays and Friday; 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesdays; and 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays.
Libraries to host tea party Saturday
The Mason County District Library is holding a Fancy Tea Party at its Ludington and Scottville locations from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday.
Families are welcome with children of all ages, dressed in their fancy finest or not.
There will be a story, tea and snacks, games, and a photo area with accessories. Join Miss Katie in Ludington and Miss Emily in Scottville for a fun break in the winter weather.
All Mason County District Library programs are free. Children younger than 8 must be supervised by an adult.
Charity Sew meets Feb. 2
The Feb. 2 session of Charity Sew will focus on making small bears to share with facilities caring for children. The simple, one-piece pattern is made in soft fabrics and lightly stuffed. Patterns, fabrics, stuffing and other basic supplies will be available, but those wishing to sew should bring a machine. Two loaner machines are available.
Some participants will be needed to stuff pre-sewn bears either at the session or at home.
Charity Sew meets from 9 a.m. to noon on the third Tuesday of each month at the Scottville Area Senior Center, 140 S. Main St. Participants do not need to attend the entire session. To reserve a meal, call the senior center at (231) 757-4705 before 9 a.m. on the day of the session. For more information, contact Norma at (231) 757-2315.
Todd & Bradd Reed Photography team to talk at Wagoner Center
The creative team at Todd & Brad Reed Photography will give a presentation at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 31 at the Wagoner Community Center, 260 St. Mary S. Pkwy., Manistee.
Todd Reed, son Brad Reed, and business partner Rachel Gaudette, have more than 50 years of combined experience in the field. This all-ages program sponsored by the Manistee County Library is free and open to the public.
The group will explain tips and tricks from their years of experience, and will present photos and highlights from their latest two pictorial books.
They encourage attendees to bring questions.
Debra Greenacre, library executive director, says the library works hard to bring in presenters that appeal to a wide audience. “The team at Todd and Brad Reed Photography are artists, teachers, entrepreneurs and nature enthusiasts. They have a wealth of information to share with our community,” says Greenacre. “Those that attend will enjoy photos that capture Michigan outdoors, but they will also appreciate the stories behind these pictures.”
No reservations are required for this program. For more details, visit the Manistee County Library website at www.manisteelibrary.org or call (231) 723-2519.