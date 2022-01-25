Mason County picnic area available for walk-in use
With logging to remove trees damaged in an August 2021 storm recently completed at the Mason County Picnic area, the area is again open to walk in use. More cleanup of debris will take place before summer. When that is underway, park visitors should avoid the work area.
Signage for the snowshoe trail will need to be replaced. While snowshoeing remains a viable activity, it will be difficult to follow the trail until signs can be replaced.
The park road remains closed until spring, as is typical. A parking area is located on Chauvez Road. Or one can use the Pumped Storage Plant overlook parking area on South Lakeshore Drive.
Mason County parks survey in final week
A survey about Mason County parks and recreation offerings remains open until Monday, Jan. 31. It is available at www.masoncounty.net or at www.masoncountyparksurvey.com.
Survey results will be used by the Mason County Parks Commission and consultant the Spicer Group when updating Mason County’s five-year recreation plan. The plan will guide the commission in potential projects in the coming years and in qualifying for state recreation grants.
It takes less than 10 minutes to fill out the short survey which includes a question about what you would like to see added to improve recreation and parks in the county.
Women Who Care to meet Feb. 1
The Women Who Care of Mason County group will meet at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 1 at Ludington United Methodist Church, 5810 Bryant Road.
Ramsdell hosts ‘All in the Family’ art exhibition
MANISTEE — The Ramsdell Regional Center for the Arts is showcasing a new exhibition, titled “All in the Family,” which will be on display in Hardy Hall starting Tuesday and continuing through March 5.
An opening reception will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday in Hardy Hall. The reception and exhibit is free to the public.
The “All in the Family” exhibition highlights eight families in the Manistee region that have fostered generations of artists. There’s a total of 33 participating artists. The gallery will be open from 1 to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and from noon to 3 p.m. Saturdays.
The exhibit includes sculpture, painting, drawing, textiles, wood-carving, paper-cutting and jewelry. For more information about the “All in the Family exhibit,” visit www.ramsdelltheatre.org/art or call (231) 398-9770.
WSCC to host climate change talk Thursday on Zoom
What’s the difference between weather and climate? How will climate change affect our health and the places we live? These questions and more will be addressed at “Understanding Climate Change,” a panel discussion taking place at 7 p.m. Thursday on Zoom.
Three West Shore Community College professors will present several different perspectives on the science of our warming planet. Paul Billinski, professor of biology, will talk about renewable resources and fossil fuels; Eric McLearon, associate professor of biological sciences will discuss diseases, flooding and mass migration; and Sonja Siewart, professor of chemistry, will address weather change.
The event is free and open to all. Join the Zoom discussion at bit.ly/humankindwinter2022.
Humankind is West Shore Community College’s cultural arts and lecture series. The theme for the 2021-22 academic year is “Movement.”
For more information, visit www.westshore.edu or email humankind@westshore.edu.