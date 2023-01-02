American Legion Auxiliary to meet Jan. 9
The Edwin H. Ewing Unit 76 American Legion Auxiliary will meet at 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 9 the Post, 318 N. James St., Ludington.
Improv workshop coming to arts center
The Comedy Project, a Grand Rapids-based theater troupe, is offering a relaxed and inviting chance to dip your toes into the fun of improv comedy during a two-hour workshop from 2 to 4 p.m. on Jan. 21 at the Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St. Registration is $40 for members and $45 for non-members. Register online at www.ludingtonartscenter.org or call (231) 845-2787.
All workshop participants will receive admission to “The Comedy Project Presents Improv!” performance on Jan. 21 at 7 p.m.
During the workshop, the Comedy Project will introduce participants to a variety of exercises and improv games similar to what one might see on “Whose Line Is It Anyway?” These games are designed to get people playing together, laughing, and practicing new skills. Participants can expect a highly interactive, supportive and fun experience.
The Comedy Project is a comedy theater and moonshine bar in Grand Rapids’ vibrant Westside Business District.
The project opened its doors in 2019 after a successful crowdfunding campaign.
Players sought for setback at Danish Brotherhood
Members of the Danish Brotherhood are looking for new players to join the weekly setback game, which takes place at 6 p.m. Tuesdays at the hall, 1014 S. Madison St., Ludington.
‘Snow’ Better time to Read through Feb. 18 at Pentwater Library
The Pentwater Township Library is hosting a free winter reading program through Feb. 18, 2023. Read six books in 12 weeks. The program is for adults and includes prizes.
For more information, call (231) 869-8581 or visit www.pentwaterlibrary.org.