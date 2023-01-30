Mason County Dems to meet Thursday
The next general membership Meeting of the Mason County Democratic Party
will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday in the Community Room of Safe Harbor Credit Union, 5511 U.S. 10 in Ludington. To request a Zoom link, Liz Kannon at (248) 872-5330.
FiveCAP schedules board meetings for year
The FiveCAP board of directors meets on the last Thursday of each month at 4 p.m. at the FiveCAP main office, 302 N. Main St., Scottville.
The board will meet Feb. 23, March 30, April 27, May 25, June 29, July 27, Aug. 31, Sept. 28, Oct. 26, and Nov. 30. Scheduling has yet to be determined for the December 2023 meeting due to the holidays.
Ludington Senior Center to host Valentine’s dinner, dance
There will be a Valentine’s Day dinner and dancing from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14 at the Ludington Senior Center, 308 S. Rowe St. in Ludington.
The center will be providing a special Valentine’s dinner menu, including pork loin, potatoes, dressing, rolls and dessert. Music will be provided by Gary Iteen.
The cost is $7 per person. Call the senior center at (231) 845-6841 by Feb. 10 to reserve a spot.
MARSP to meet Thursday at House of Flavors
The Mason-Lake Chapter of Michigan Association of Retired School Personnel (MARSP) will meet and have lunch at noon on Thursday at House of Flavors, 402 W. Ludington Ave. Order off of the menu. For more information, call Louis Wolven at (231) 690-4827.
Sign up by Friday for tree, shrub planting workshop Feb. 10
There will be a tree and shrub planting presentation from 3 to 5 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10 at Riverton Township Hall, 2122 Hawley Road, Scottville.
The presentation will be given by Josh Shields, Mason-Lake Manistee Conservation District wildlife biologist and Forestry Assistance Program forester, and Emily Lavely, Michigan State University Extension tree fruit educator.
The registration deadline is Friday, Feb. 3. To reserve a spot, call Shield at (231) 889-9666 or email joshua.shields@macd.org.
Topics covered will include containerized versus bareroot stock, spring versus autumn planting, protecting trees and shrubs from white-tailed deer and other animals; the use of tree and shrub planting for timber production; wildlife habitat conversion and enhancement; planting of under-represented species; erosion control; and other conservation practices. The presentation will also cover selecting fruit tree cultivars based on desired use of fruit, susceptibility to disease and other factors; site preparation and planting techniques; pruning methods for fruit trees; and proper handling and care of seedlings and fruit trees.
There will also be a tree planting experiment conducted by Shields.
A suggested donation of $5 per person is requested to help offset organizational costs. Snacks will be provided.
Society of American Foresters continuing education credits will be available.