Community Table restarts today
Community Table is restarting Tuesday at Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., serving from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Those who attend need to go downstairs to the church’s dining room.
GOP to meet Jan. 13
The next meeting of the Mason County Republican Party will take place at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 13 at a new location, Lakeshore Resource Center, 920 E. Tinkham Ave., Ludington.
Cash for conservation application deadline
Jan. 14
The Natural Resource Conservation Service in Scottville is currently accepting applications for the Environmental Quality Incentive Program (EQIP), and the deadline is Jan. 14.
EQIP provides landowners with technical expertise and cost-share assistance for best management practices that address natural resource concerns. Popular activities in recent years have included cover crops on farmland, sustainable forest management plans, tree planting, brush removal, manure management improvements, invasive species management and streambank restoration.
Implementing EQIP practices can improve water and air quality, soil health, and wildlife habitats.
Any farmers, forest landowners or others who own or rent land are eligible to apply for these programs.
NRCS and the staff at the Mason-Lake Conservation District are available for free site visits to help identify resource concerns for farms or private landowners and will develop a conservation plan of activities to address help address those concerns.
Staff will also help landowners to complete applications for cost-share through EQIP and other federal programs, if desired by the landowner.
NRCS is currently taking application for fiscal year 2022 projects, but time is limited as the deadline is approaching.
Visit www.mason-lakeconservation.org and see federal programs under the services menu for more information or contact our NRCS District Conservationist Seth Earl (231) 757-3707 Ext. 3 or Natural Resource Specialist Jerry Kass (231) 757-3707 ext. 110 to apply.
Veterans breakfast
Thursday
The Destroyer Escort Sailors Association’s Veterans Breakfast will be held at 9 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 6 at Brenda’s Harbor Cafe, 316 S. James St., Ludington.
For more information, call Dennis at (360) 620-9688 or email denster63@gmail.com.
Deadline to submit
to LACA’s ‘Humanity’ portrait show Jan. 5
The Ludington Area Center for the Arts invites visual artists of all ages to submit work for its portrait show “Humanity,” on display in the center’s main gallery Jan. 7-29.
Jewelry, prints, textiles, sculptures, ceramics, mobiles, collage, mixed media, photography, pastels and paintings of watercolor, oil and watercolor are accepted. 2D work should be ready to hang. No yarn, string, saw tooth hangers or plastic sleeve encased work is allowed.
Pedestals are available for 3D pieces.
The entry fee is $5 for each work with a limit of four per artist. Submissions will continue to be accepted from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, and from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday.
A public artist reception celebrating the talented artists participating in “Humanity” will take place from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday.