American Legion Auxiliary to meet Jan. 11 via Zoom
The Edwin H. Ewing Unit 76 American Legion Auxiliary will meet at 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 11, on Zoom. The Zoom login can be found at https://www.alaunit76ludington.us.
Snowshoe nature walks to return Jan. 9
Ludington State Park is offering guided snowshoe walks on Saturdays in January and February 2021, but participants must register prior to the date of the walk.
Walks are restricted to 25 participants. Registration will not be done over the phone or by walk-ups. The park also will be enforcing the use of face masks and the need to be socially distant throughout the walk. The registration is at https://www.signupgenius.com/go/30e0a4dafad2ca7fb6-guided
The guided walks last about 1 1/2 hours, and they highlight the park’s nature and history while taking visitors through Ludington State Park’s snow-covered sand dunes. Walks begin outside the warming shelter next to the parking lot at the end of M-116. The park has snowshoes to loan to participants only. Snowshoes fit children ages 10 and older to adult.
Participants are advised to dress warmly, wear good fitting winter walking shoes or boots and bring a flashlight if attending a 6 p.m. night walk.
The walks will be at 2 and 6 p.m. on Jan. 9, 16, 23 and 30 and Feb. 6 and 13.
The park also offers cross-country ski trails. There is no charge for the activities, but a Recreation Passport is required to enter state parks and state recreation areas. For more about the park, visit www.michigan.gov/ludington.
Pennies From Heaven’s ‘Meet us Halfway’ match available until Jan. 9
The Pennies From Heaven Foundation is offering a “Meet Us Halfway” match, covering up to 50 percent of the cost of donations to the Community Foundation for Mason County’s community wish lists. The maximum match gift is $750, and the opportunity ends Jan. 9.
The wish lists invite area nonprofits to ask for financial help from the community for near-term projects and purchases in areas such as education, recreation, environment, arts, community development, health and human services and more.
The lists are organized into three funding levels: less than $500; $500-$1500; and $1500-plus. The match is available for the first two levels.
To grant a wish from your fund, contact Andrea Large, community foundation executive director, at alarge@cffmc.org.
Those who don’t have a fund at the community foundation can send donations directly to the nonprofit organization to grant their wish. Donors’ chosen nonprofit will then inform the community foundation that their wish has been granted.