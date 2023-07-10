PFLAG Manistee
meets July 16
PFLAG Manistee will meet at 1 p.m. Sunday, July 16 at First Congregation Church, 412 4th St., Manistee. The group will welcome Susan Wenzlick, president of the recently formed Benzie Area Pride Network. Wenzlick will talk about how and why she established this group and describe the many activities and events that have already made it a notable presence in Benzie.
In a press release, PFLAG stated that its celebrations of Pride Month were marked by great energy and turnout, extending beyond the month of June to include participation in the Fourth of July parade.
Manistee joined Pride in the ’Stee and MARJDI to march in larger numbers than ever before declaring that Manistee welcomes and supports all LGBTQ+ people and their families.
The group would like to thank those who offered their creative skills to decorating its float, which was a display of the connected groups’ declaration that all are welcome in Manistee.
For more information, email pflagmanistee@gmail.com.
Felt animal creations
at LACA July 18
The Ludington Area Center for the Arts announces its upcoming Felted Whimsical Animals workshop with the talented Sally Grimm. This event will take place on Tuesday, July 18 from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. outside in the LACA courtyard. Participants are invited to finish up projects on Thursday, July 20 from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. if needed
Participants will have the opportunity to learn the art of needle felting from Grimm, a local artist known for her realistic dog and cat creations. Students will create their own felted animals, including elephants, zebras or sheep. The kit includes all necessary supplies, so students can focus on exploring their creativity and having fun.
The event is open to both LACA members and non-members, with tickets priced at $38 and $43 respectively. Space is limited to eight students, so be sure to sign up early to secure a spot. Register by visiting www.ludingtonartscenter.org or by calling (231) 845-2787.
Bus to Big Sable July 20
Making accessibility a priority, the Sable Points Lighthouse Keepers Association offers multiple bus days where visitors can ride a bus out to Big Sable Lighthouse and skip the 2-mile walk. Park in the main parking lot at the entrance of Ludington State Park. Follow the signage to the state park office, there will be a tent setup where riders can pay and wait for the bus to arrive. The last bus leaves Big Sable to head back to the parking lot at 5 p.m.. Round-trip tickets are not sold after 4:30 p.m.
Round-trip tickets are $6 for adults or $4 for students 17 and younger. One-way tickets are $3 for adults or $2 for students.
Bring beach chairs on the bus as long as they fit in the seat.
A state park sticker is needed to enter the park. Those who don’t have one can pay a one-day fee to enter.
Bus tickets do not include a ticket to climb the light, which must be purchased separately upon arrival at the lighthouse.
Kenny Rogers tribute coming to Ramsdell
The Ramsdell Regional Center for the Arts presents Alan Turner as he performs the “Ultimate Kenny Rogers Tribute Show: The Gambler Returns,” at 7:30 p.m. Friday, July at the historic Ramsdell Theatre, 101 Maple St., Manistee.
The musical experience spans more than six decades of hit songs.
Rogers’ music is loved throughout the world and connects with generation after generation.
Purchase tickets online at www.ramsdelltheatre.org. For more information, call (231) 398-9770.