Mason County GOP to meet Thursday
The regular meeting of the Mason County Republicans will take place at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the Lakeshore Resource Center, 920 E. Tinkham Ave. in Ludington. The public is welcome.
Tough Stuff meeting canceled
The Let’s Talk About the Tough Stuff meeting originally scheduled for Wednesday has been canceled, according to the group.
18th annual C.K. Jordan Pottery Show Aug. 6 in Shelby
The 18th annual C.K. Jordan Pottery Show will take place from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6, rain or shine, at 4270 Scenic Drive, Shelby, 1 mile north of Stony Lake/M-20. There will be many beautifully hand-thrown functional pottery pieces by award-winning Stony Lake artist Cheryl K. Jordan — bowls, pitchers, mugs, berry bowls, vases and more, as well as quilts and quilted items.
Card-making Friday at Ludington Senior Center
Sharon Tushek will again facilitate a card-making session at the Ludington Senior Center at 1 p.m. Friday. Participants will be making four cards. All materials for the cards and the envelopes will be furnished. Call (231) 845-6841 soon to reserve a place.
Manistee Library hosts author visit at the Wagoner Community Center
MANISTEE — Manistee County Library is will present “Leelanau by Kayak,” a library talk taking place at the Wagoner Community Center at 6 p.m. Tuesday. Library Assistant Director Julie Cirone is certain this event will appeal to a wide audience, from nature photographers to avid kayakers and “Up North” enthusiasts.
The latest library talk will feature author and photographer Jon R. Constant who will discuss his pictorial book “Leelanau by Kayak: Day Trips, Pics, Tips and Stories of a Beautiful Michigan Peninsula.” The author plans to share photos and stories about his experiences at this family-friendly event that is free and open to the public.
The presentation will include a time for questions and answers, and Constant is happy to discuss topics ranging from kayaking to photography to the process of book publishing.
No reservations are required for this event. For details on “Leelanau by Kayak” and other Manistee County Library programs, go to www.manisteelibrary.org or call (231) 723-2519.
Scottville Senior Center offers casino, sunset cruise Aug. 4
The Scottville Area Senior Center will host its Casino and Sunset Cruise on Thursday, Aug. 4. The trip to Little River Casino Resort in Manistee will be followed by a sunset cruise aboard the Princess. The cost is $70 per person, which includes $20 in free Little River credits. Transportation from the senior center is provided. To register, call the senior center at (231) 757-4705.