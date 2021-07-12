Buccaneer Bash is Saturday
The Lakeshore Pyrate Heads’ annual Buccaneer Bash, a fundraiser for the Alzheimer’s Association, will be held from 5 to 9 p.m. Saturday at the Ludington Boat Club, 502 Lake St. There will be music by RPM, food trucks, a live auction, 50/50 raffle, costume contest and more.
DAR to meet Saturday
The Michigan Dunes Chapter of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution will meet at noon on Saturday, July 17 at the West Michigan Research Station Board Room, 5185 N. Oceana Drive in Hart.
The program will be by Esther Moul, and the topic will be the history of the cherry industry in Oceana County. Hosts are Jean Blovits and Sharon Hedinger.
The donation fund is Flag of the United States.
Bring a lunch and drink.
For more information, contact Susan Thomas at suzieqet.thomas@gmail.com or call (248) 881-9638.
Hansen family reunion scheduled for Aug. 1
The annual reunion of the descendants of John and Catherine (Olssen) Hansen will be held this Sunday, Aug. 1, at the home of Kevin and Nancy Hansen, 3139 W. Victory Drive in Ludington. Bring a dish to pass and any family history you would like to share. Table service, drinks, and meat dish will be provided, with food at 2 p.m. For more information, call Kevin at (231) 843-8973.
Fin & Feather Club to host CPL classes Aug. 6-7
The Fin & Feather Club will be holding a CPL Class on Aug. 6 and 7 at the clubhouse. The time on Aug. 6 is from 6 to 9:30 p.m. and all day on Aug. 7. The cost of the class is $50 for club members and $100 for non-members. Registration is required. To register, call Jim Glover at (231) 907-8330.
Manistee Area Tea Party, GOP to hold annual picnic Thursday
The Manistee Area Tea Party in conjunction with the Manistee County Republican Party will hold the seventh annual picnic on Thursday. The event will begin at noon at the Lions Pavilion on the First Street Beach.
Manistee County Sheriff Brian Gutowski will be the featured speaker. Sheriff Gutowski will give an update on the status of significant issues in Manistee County at the present time.
Bring a dish to pass, a serving utensil and a beverage. Sloppy joes, plates, cups napkins, silverware and water will be provided. For more information, call Bob Zielesch (517) 404-7783.
MARSP to meet Saturday at House of Flavors
The Mason-Lake Chapter of the Michigan Association of Retired School Personnel (MARSP) will have its first meeting and lunch Thursday at House of Flavors, 402 W. Ludington Ave. Members will gather at 10:30 a.m. and order off the menu by 11.
For more information, call Lou at (690) 4827.
Ludington State Park resumes programing today
The summer programming at Ludington State Park will resume on Tuesday with archery lessons from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Children must be at least 12 years old to shoot, and children 16 and younger must be accompanied by an adult.
Tough Stuff discussion group to meet Wednesday
The Let’s Talk About the Tough Stuff group meets this Wednesday, July 14 at the home of Pamela and Michael Blair, located at 5656 W. Jagger Road, Hamlin Twp., from 7 to 8:30 p.m.
Issues such as immigration, voter rights, racism, the climate crisis and more will be explored in an atmosphere of openness and respect for every point of view. Deeper understanding and maybe even common ground is possible in candid discussion of these difficult issues.
This month’s topic is jobs in the fossil fuels and clean energy fields.
Pamela Blair and Barry Matthews will facilitate the discussions. The meeting will take place outdoors with coffee, lemonade and cookies served. Shelter is available in the event of rain. Bring a lawn chair.