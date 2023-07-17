Felt animal creations
at LACA today
The Ludington Area Center for the Arts announces its upcoming Felted Whimsical Animals workshop with the talented Sally Grimm.
This event will take place on Tuesday, July 18 from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. outside in the LACA courtyard. Participants are invited to finish up projects on Thursday, July 20 from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m.
Participants will have the opportunity to learn the art of needle felting from Grimm, a local artist known for her realistic dog and cat creations.
Students will create their own felted animals, including elephants, zebras or sheep. The kit includes all necessary supplies, so students can focus on exploring their creativity and having fun.
The event is open to both LACA members and non-members, with tickets priced at $38 and $43 respectively. Space is limited to eight students, so be sure to sign up early to secure a spot. Register by visiting www.ludingtonartscenter.org or by calling (231) 845-2787.
Bus to Big Sable
Thursday
Making accessibility a priority, the Sable Points Lighthouse Keepers Association offers multiple bus days where visitors can ride a bus out to Big Sable Lighthouse and skip the 2-mile walk. The next bus day is Thursday.
Park in the main parking lot at the entrance of Ludington State Park. Follow the signage to the state park office, there will be a tent setup where riders can pay and wait for the bus to arrive. The last bus leaves Big Sable to head back to the parking lot at 5 p.m.. Round-trip tickets are not sold after 4:30 p.m.
Round-trip tickets are $6 for adults or $4 for students 17 and younger. One-way tickets are $3 for adults or $2 for students.