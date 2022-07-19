AFFEW to hold Beach Sweep Wednesday
A Few Friends for the Environment of the World will hold a Beach Sweep from 7 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Stearns Park. Come help keep the beach clean and enjoy the sunset as well. Participants will meet at the south concession stand in Stearns Park and sweep between the north pier and the Coast Guard pier, into the dunes. Gloves and bags will be provided.
For more information, visit www.affew.org.
Mason County Township Officers Association meets Thursday
The Mason County Township Officers Association will be having its quarterly meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday at Summit Township Hall on Derren Road off of Pere Marquette Highway.
Old Kirke presenter to talk impact of storytelling Thursday
On Thursday, July 21 at 10 a.m., the Old Kirke Museum will present Barbara Mort speaking on “The Power and Impact of Storytelling” as part of the museum’s “First Person Stories & Songs” series, which runs through August.
Mort, who lives in Frankfort with her husband and has two adult children, is a graduate of Northwestern Michigan College and Ferris State University and joined the Benzie Area Historical Society as executive director in May, 2018.
During her youth she was fortunate to be surrounded by two extended families each proud of their respective Polish and Scottish heritage, with the older generations freely sharing stories. Her passion for storytelling and history is matched with a dedication to education and community outreach, making directing the Historical Society a natural fit for her.
In her presentation Mort will discuss why and how storytelling makes history compelling to people of all ages. She will share how the Benzie Area Historical Society is collecting, preserving and sharing local history through their Junior Historians and oral history initiatives.
The Old Kirke’s “First Person Stories & Songs” series continues free each Thursday at 10 a.m. through August.
In addition to the Thursday morning programs, “Museums of the Manistee River Valley,” an exhibit highlighting the small museums in this area is on display in the Lower Exhibit Hall along with the Madsen Lumbering Dioramas.
The Old Kirke is open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the first two Saturdays of the month through October, and other days by chance as volunteers continue restoration and rehabilitation.
The Old Kirke Museum is located at 304 Walnut St. in Manistee.
For more information, email oldkirkemuseum@gmail.com or check out the museum’s Facebook page.
Fin & Feather Club to host CPL class Aug. 5-6, basic pistol class Sept. 3
The Fin and Feather Club will be holding a CPL Class from 6 to 9:30 p.m. on Aug. 5 and all day on Aug. 6 at the clubhouse, 3276 N. Darr Road, Scottville.
Registration is required to take the class. The cost of the class is $100 for non-club members and $50 for club members. Call Jim at (231) 907-8330 to register.
The Fin & Feather Club will also host a Basic Pistol Class on Sept. 3 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The cost of the class is $20 and it is open to men and women. Register by contacting Jim at 231 907-8330. This class teaches the proper handing of a pistol, loading, unloading and how to shoot.