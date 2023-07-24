Mason County Democrats meet Thursday
The Mason County Democratic Party will hold its county executive committee meeting at 1 p.m. Thursday at the Lakeshore Resource Network, located at 920 E. Tinkham Ave., in Ludington. Contact Liz Kannon if you need a Zoom link for this meeting.
Senior center plans trip to Faire Heart
A group from the Ludington Senior Center will visit Faire Heart on U.S. 10 for an afternoon of crafts from 1 to 3 p.m. Friday.
The $10 studio fee will enable people to enjoy a crafting experience with several options. If crafters would like to choose more involved projects, they might have to pay more. Everyone is welcome.
Call (231) 843-6841 for more information, or to reserve a place or transportation.
Beach bonfire Thursday
July’s Pure Ludington Sunset Beach Bonfire will be held from 8 to 10 p.m. Thursday at Stearns Park beach in Ludington.
The monthly event is free and open to the public. It features live music, a bonfire and a beautiful sunset over Lake Michigan. Bring a lawn chair or blanket.
The featured musical artist will be Ravon “Steely” Rhoden.
The final beach bonfire of the summer will take place on Aug. 31, with music by Coconut Radio.
Matching grant challenge at Circle Rocking S Children’s Farm
Circle Rocking S Children’s Farm announces a matching grant challenge, underway through Sept. 16.
An anonymous donor has offered to match donations up to $2,000.
Circle Rocking S Children’s Farm has been a 501c3 tax exempt nonprofit organization for more than 25 years, providing touch therapy and recreation free of charge to people with disabilities. The web site is www.circlerockingsfarm.org Check out our videos on the media page.
The farm serves more than 800 people with special needs each year and depends on donations to provide all programs and animal maintenance. Donations are greatly needed and all money goes toward the special needs programs.
Mail donations to Circle Rocking S Children’s Farm Inc., 5487 Tuttle Road, Free Soil, MI 49411. In the check’s memo line, write “matching grant.”
All donations will receive a receipt. Call (231) 462-3732 or email circlerockingsfarm@att.net with questions.
The farm is not funded by any government or insurance agency, just by caring people.