Library, state park
to host meteor shower party Aug. 11
The Perseid Meteor Shower is coming and people of all ages are invited to attend the Perseid Party at 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 11, at the Ludington State Park’s Lake Michigan Beach House.
Join the Mason County District Library at the Ludington State Park for stories, games and a guided tour through the night sky provided by the Ludington State Park’s interpreter Alan Wernette.
Don’t forget to bring flashlights. Children young than 8 must be accompanied by an adult. Participants are responsible for transportation to the park and park entry fees. The meteor shower party, like all Mason County District Library programs, is free of charge.
Victory Township
picnic canceled
Due to unforeseen circumstances the Aug. 2 township meeting and picnic at Victory Park is canceled. A regular board meeting will be held at 6 p.m. at Victory Town Hall.
Lake County Historical Society welcomes Chris Vallillo for concert Friday
Illinois folk singer Chris Vallillo will return to the Lake County Historical Museum Folk Fridays stage on Friday.
The outdoor Songs of the One-Room School concert will begin at 7 p.m. from the Boat House at the Museum, 915 N. Michigan Ave. in Baldwin.
Bring your own lawn chair or remain in your car for the concert. Gates will open at 6 p.m. for this free concert.
The performance will center around songs sung by the school children and those their parents and other adults sang in the singing schools. One-room schools were used for many purposes other than to teach the community’s children. Vallillo will share some tunes from these alternative uses as well. The concert will begin with the ringing of the old Marlborough One-Room School bell, just as classes would have begun back in the early 1900s.
Vallillo has graced the stage for many performances over the years, each one different, but all based on historical materials. He has collected hundreds of tunes from original singers and players and gives new life to them in his concerts.
Vallillo’s music has a timeless quality about it, with one foot in the past and one foot in the future. His archaeology degree most likely influenced the use of little details that are infused throughout his song introductions. He brings each song to life when he describes its background and context.
As a project-oriented artist, in the early 2000s Vallillo began creating one-man shows using music as the vehicle to explore a subject or theme. “Abraham Lincoln in Song” and “Oh Freedom! Songs of the Civil Rights Movement” are concerts he’s performed in the past.
The museum is grateful that he has created another performance specifically for the Lake County Historical Museum on Songs of the One-Room School. This performance aligns with the formal release of the Museum’s new publication, “One-Room Schools of Lake County.”
Copies of this book will be available at the concert for a special price of $18, down from $20.
The history of the 86 schools built between 1868 and 1935 is illustrated in full color with vintage and current photos, informational text, school documents and personal accounts. The book can be used as a historical read or a self-driving guide. Maps include suggested tour routes, complete with a map key for the 27 school buildings still standing, several remaining foundations and those where only a specific location is known.
The Museum goal has been to preserve the history of the county’s educational school history though the publication of this new book and the presentation of Vallillo’s concert.
The Songs of the One-Room School concert is funded in part through a grant from the Michigan Humanities Council, an affiliate of the National Endowment for the Humanities.
Free dental screenings Wednesday
On Wednesday July 28, 2021, Manistee County’s Great Start Collaborative will partner with Northwest Michigan Health Services and the Betsie Valley Community Center to bring free dental services to the families in Manistee County and surrounding areas.
This event will include free dental screenings, oral cancer screenings, education and goodie bags, along with some limited dental services provided as requested for a nominal fee based on income.
There will be two locations — the Manistee Armory from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and Arcadia Pleasant Valley Community Center 2 to 4 p.m.
Both locations welcome walk-ins.
For more information, contact Lacy at (231) 655-3622 or lcrummey.wmmgsc@gmail.com.