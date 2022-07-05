Wilwin Lodge to host cookout July 30
On Saturday, July 30, Wilwin Lodge, located at 3383 E. Hawley Road in Custer, will host its annual fundraiser cookout. The cookout starts at noon, and will include a raffle, an auction and a performance by the Scottville Clown Band.
Visit www.wilwinlodge.com, call (231) 757-0140 or find the Wilwin Lodge at Cygnet Cove Facebook page for more information.
Old Kirke Museum readies for summer programming
The Old Kirke Museum will again open its doors on Saturday, July 2 for tours and exhibit viewing followed with the first of its First Person Story and Songs programs at 10 a.m. Thursday, July 7.
This summer’s exhibit, “The Museums of the Manistee River Valley,” is on display along with the Madsen Lumbering Dioramas.
The July 7 program, “Tai Chi ” by Sally Mason is sure to be informative and fun, and it will be followed by other entertaining and enlightening programs each Thursday at 10 a.m. through the end of August.
Museum Education Director Fred Colgren will talk about the Gilmore Car Museum July 14, followed by the Benzie Historical Society’s Barbara Mort explaining “The Power of Storytelling” on July 21, and local historian Gary Skory speaking on Manistee’s own Carrie Filer on July 28.
Then on Aug. 4 Kit Holmes returns to the Old Kirke to entertain with “Sultry Summer Lovin’ Songs.”
Jen Masengarb will provide her “Lessons from Denmark: More than Hygge” on Aug. 11, and Ohio historian and arts educator Margaret Piatt, who grew up in one of the Piatt Castles, will talk about “Circling Home, or I was a tour guide Prodigy” on Aug. 18.
The last program in the Thursday morning series will be provided by the Old Kirke Band & Friends “Jammin’ at the Old Kirke” on Aug. 25.
In addition to the Thursday morning programs in July and August, the Old Kirke is open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the first two Saturdays of the month July through October; and other days by chance as volunteers continue restoration and rehabilitation.
The Old Kirke Museum is at 304 Walnut St., in Manistee. For more information email at oldkirkemuseum@gmail.com or check out the Old Kirke Museum’s Facebook page.
Ludington UMC offers Vacation Bible School July 18-21
The United Methodist Church of Ludington, 5810 Bryant Road, offers Vacation Bible School: Knights of the North Castle from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. July 18-21. Dinner is served at 5:30 p.m., with games, crafts, music and Bible storytelling to follow. Pre-register online at https://united-methodist-church-of-ludington.mycokesburyvbs.com or register in person at 5 p.m. each evening.