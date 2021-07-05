Fundraiser for the Pentwater-Hart Trail doubles proceeds from 2020
Despite an almost constant rain, a crowd turned out on Pentwater’s Village Green on June 26 for the annual “Tacos for the Trail” event to help fund the creation of a multi-use trail.
Organizers say the total is not tallied yet, but almost $3,000 was raised. It was an amount twice the amount as 2020.
The event was sponsored by Spectrum Health, the Pentwater Service Club, Shelby State Bank and the Starting Block in Hart. Trailhead Bike Shop in Ludington was there.
All proceeds from the event go toward future maintenance of the Pentwater-Hart Trail, a multi-use trail for cyclists, runners and walkers. The proposed 10-foot wide trail would be constructed in right-of-way along Wayne Road to Harrison, Harrison east to 72nd Avenue and 72nd to Tyler, where the Safe Route to School Section begins and then connect with the Hart-Montague Rail Trail on Water Street.
Anyone interested in donating to the trail effort and/or becoming a Friend of the Pentwater-Hart Trail can find a membership form on www.pentwaterharttrail.com
Pentwater Junior Women’s Club art fair is Saturday
The Pentwater Jr. Women’s Club will host its 57th annual Pentwater Arts & Craft Fair from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, on the Village Green in downtown Pentwater.
The event is a juried art fair. All work must be original and of the artist’s own creation. Painting, ceramics, jewelry, photography, weaving, clothing, sculpture and other media will be available.
Admission is free. There is a refreshment stand on the Village Green operated by the Pentwater Service Club.
For more information, email pentwaterjrwomensclub@gmail.com.
Library to present magic lessons July 8
Children of all ages are invited to attend magic lessons at the Mason County District Library on Thursday, July 8. Magician Gordon Russ will offer a beginner’s course in the art of performing magic at 1 and 2:30 p.m. at the Ludington branch and at 5 p.m. at the Scottville branch.
The program is free. Children 12 and younger must be accompanied by an adult.
Young Eagles program offers free plane rides for kids July 10
The Mason County Pilots Association is sponsoring free Young Eagles plane rides to kids on Saturday, July 10 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Mason County Airport. Rides are available to kids 8 to 17 years old, with signed consent from a parent. Pre-register at www.eaa.org and search under “Events” for “Mason County.”
For more information, contact Bob Taylor at (231) 690-0397.