Mason-Lake
Conservation District meeting moves to Wednesday
The regular monthly meeting of Mason-Lake Conservation District will be moved to 4 p.m. Wednesday at the Scottville Library, 204 E. State St.
Future monthly meetings will remain on the second Monday of the month as originally planned.
Lenich, Road Less Traveled to perform Friday at Legacy Plaza
Mike Lenich and Road Less Traveled will perform from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at Legacy Plaza, 104 N. James St., Ludington.
Commission seeks input for updated hazard mitigation plan for Mason, Lake, Oceana counties
The West Michigan Shoreline Regional Development Commission (WMSRDC), in partnership with local emergency management leaders, is working to update hazard mitigation plans for Mason, Lake and Oceana counties.
Hazard mitigation is any sustainable action that reduces or eliminates long-term risk to people and property from future disasters. Mitigation planning breaks the cycle of disaster damage, reconstruction and repeated damage. Hazard mitigation includes long-term solutions that reduce the impact of disasters in the future. Once plans are approved by FEMA and adopted locally, communities become eligible to apply for pre-disaster and post-disaster mitigation funding.
Public input is essential to identifying and planning for local hazards. An online survey has been created to collect comments from community members, leaders, and stakeholders and is available at https://app.surveymethods.com/EndUser.aspx?E1C5A9B6E3A0B2BAE4. The survey will be open through July, though participants are encouraged to complete the survey as soon as possible.
In addition, public hearings will be held in Mason, Lake and Oceana counties to provide additional opportunities for public input later in the year. Once dates are identified, public notices will be published in local newspapers and noted on social media and the WMSRDC website.
For additional information, visit www.wmsrdc.org/project/hazard-mitigation-plan-updates.