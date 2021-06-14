Pop-up vaccines clinics Wednesday in Free Soil; Friday in Hart
Northwest Michigan Health Services Inc. will host a COVID-19 vaccine clinic Wednesday in Free Soil, with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine offered.
The first dose will be given from noon to 4 p.m. at Ertie’s Forest Trail, 9331 N. U.S. 31. The second dose will be given from 8:15 to 10:15 a.m. July 7, also at Ertie’s.
NMHSI clinics are also scheduled for Friday in Hart, from 10 a.m. to noon at Hansen Foods, 3750 W. Polk Road, Hart.
Fin & Feather Club to honor members
There will be a memorial service held in front of the Fin & Feather clubhouse to honor some of the club members by placing a brick in their honor. The service will be held Saturday, June 19 at 11 a.m. There will be a six-gun salute to honor them.
Pere Marquette Township announces new office hours
Pere Marquette Charter Township Offices will be now closed for the lunch hour.
The township hall is open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., closed for lunch from 12:30 to 1:30, then open from 1:30 to 5.
PFLAG Manistee to meet June 20 via Zoom
In continued celebration of Pride Month, PFLAG Manistee will meet at 1 p.m. on Sunday, June 20 via Zoom. The group will support, inform and brainstorm ideas for future projects. The “Meet Your LGBT Neighbors” program last Thursday included talks by people who identify as non-binary, a term that has turned up frequently as people begin to process how they identify themselves. In an effort to continue to educate and inform about non-binary identities, PFLAG will view a YouTube video featuring five young people who explain their non-binary identities.
To attend this meeting, request a link by contacting pflagmanistee@gmail.com.
Pentwater Sand Sculpture Contest Aug. 13
Pentwater Homecoming is back, and this year’s Sand Sculpture Contest on Aug. 13 will draw dozens of teams that are now beginning to organize and think about this year’s design. Trophies will be awarded to 21 teams whose entries are judged to best reflect Pentwater’s 2021 Homecoming theme, “Life is Better at the Lake.”
This year’s annual contest is the 48th to be held at Charles Mears State Park in Pentwater since the late Al Ringquist spearheaded the first in 1974. The Pentwater Service Club has sponsored the contest for many years.
Design possibilities are endless. Search the phrase “sand sculpting tips” online to learn more about how to sculpt in sand using water spritzers, shovels, buckets, watering cans, spoons, putty scrapers, brushes, trowels, butter knives, drinking straws and pieces of aluminum flashing.
Entering teams are assigned to either one of four age groups categories — 1-7, 8-9, 10-12, 13 and older (determined by the age of the oldest youth) — or one of three family categories A-C (to increase their chances of taking home a trophy).
The finished works are judged on four criteria — adherence to the theme, creativity, attention to detail and neatness.
Sculptures in the damp sand can only be decorated with naturally uprooted dune grass, feathers and drift wood found on the Mears State Park beach. Judges will ignore any decorating items that are foreign to the beach, as well as any just-pulled dune grass because it protects the shoreline from erosion.
Free registration at the State Park pavilion begins at 8 a.m. on the day of the event. Just show up, register, and start sculpting. Teams sculpt between 8 and 11 a.m., when judging begins and the public comes by to view the various entries. There will be a short awards program at noon when 21 trophies will be handed out to winning teams.
Free parking is available at Mears State Park for anyone with a State of Michigan Recreation Passport.
For more information, check out the Pentwater Sand Sculpture Contest community page on Facebook, or call (313) 498.0155.
Pentwater Garden Club plant sale is June 19
The Garden Club of Pentwater will be having a plant sale on Saturday, June 19 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Water Tower Park in downtown Pentwater. The club will have a variety of perennials, and flower pots from local artist Karen Antrim will also be sold.
Dig-it Summer Series starts today
AFFEW, MSU Extension and the Lakeshore Food Club are partnering to offer the Dig-it Summer Series, a youth gardening program for kids age 8 to 10.
The program starts Tuesday at You Dig It Community Garden behind Ludington United Methodist Church. It will continue every other Tuesday until Aug. 17. Space is limited to 15 spots per class.
To sign up, contact the MSU Extension office at (231) 845-3361.