Bus excursion for seniors to Big Sauble Lighthouse
Mason County seniors are invited to take a bus to Big Sauble Lighthouse on Thursday, June 22, sponsored by Scottville Area Senior Center.
The group will meet in the parking lot outside the Ludington State Park at 12:45 p.m.
The usual $6 bus ticket will be paid by the senior center.
There is no fee to ride, explore the area around the lighthouse, visit the gift shop or walk the beach. There is an $8 fee for those who wish to climb to the top of the lighthouse.
The last bus returns to the parking lot leaves at 5:30. Call the center at (231) 757-4705 to sign up.
Back to School Backpack Bonanza at MCC Aug. 2
There will be a Back to School Backpack Bonanza coming up on Wednesday, Aug. 2 from 3-6 p.m. at the Ludington area Jaycee’s Mini golf course.
Enjoy free mini golf, face painting, balloon creations, and score a free backpack with back to school supplies.
The event is limited to the first 300 participants.
Vacation Bible School starts Tuesday at Our Savior Lutheran Church
Our Savior Lutheran Church, at 765 W. U.S. 10 in Scottville, is having Vacation Bible School today through Friday for children 3 and older.
Daily sessions will be from 9-11:45 am. We will be using Concordia Publishing’s “God’s Wonder Lab — Jesus Does the Impossible.” There is no charge, but an offering will be taken for missions.
Charity Sew meets Tuesday
The next session of Charity Sew will be held at 9 a.m. Tuesday at the Scottville Area Senior Center, 140 S. Main St.
The project will be beanbags for the PoWeR! Book Bags program. A specific pattern, fabric and other supplies will be provided. Sewing machines will be needed — either the participants’ own or loaners available at the SASC.
PoWeR! Book Bags is a language and literacy-building program to develop skills which will enhance children’s overall success in life.
The nonprofit partners with local organizations and agencies such as Lakeshore Food Club, COVE, HELP Ministries, Salvation Army, MDHHS, Catholic Charities, WIC, the Scottville Area Senior Center, and the schools in Mason County in an effort to reach children of all ages and their families with literacy materials and books.