MCC Color Walk/Run 4 Fun to return in October, sponsors sought
The Mason County Central Elementary Parent Teacher Committee (PTO), a nonprofit organization of parents, teachers and administrators who support children’s educational experience at Mason County Central Schools, announced that its 15th annual Color Walk/Run 4 Fun will be back in October after a two-year hiatus.
Elementary students will be collecting pledges in support of physical activity and students from the middle school and high school often participate alongside their younger siblings.
The 2022 MCC Color Walk/Run 4 Fun sponsorship drive is underway, which helps defray costs of the event. Those who would like to make donations can do so by making checks payable to MCC Elementary PTC.
Checks can be mailed to Aaron DeKuiper, c/o MCC Elementary PTC, 320 E. Dewey Road, Scottville, MI 49454.
For more information, contact DeKuiper, PTC president, at (616) 633-8254 or email scottvilleptc@gmail.com.
MCC class of ‘02 plans 20-year reunion Aug. 13
The 20-year reunion for Mason County Central High School’s class of 2002 will take place on Saturday, Aug. 13 at Mason County Picnic Area on West Chauvez Road.
For more information, or to share contact info for a 2002 grad who might not know about the reunion, contact Jenny Irwin (309) 258-8240 or email jenny_i@hotmail.com.
More details will be available on the Mason County Central Class of 2002 Facebook page.
Bubbles in the Yard coming to library
Families are invited to come and play outdoors, blowing bubbles at 1 p.m. Monday, June 27 at the Ludington Library and at 1 p.m. Wednesday, June 29 at the Scottville Library.
Join Miss Katie for fun out in the yard, exploring how bubbles are formed. The library will supply the bubble solution and wands, so come dressed for messy fun. This is an outdoor event. In the case of extreme weather, it will be canceled. All Mason County District Library programs are free of charge. Children younger than 8 years old must be accompanied by an adult.