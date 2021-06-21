Ludington State Park summer music program kicks off Wednesday
The 2021 Summer Music & Adventure Programs at Ludington State Park, presented by the Friends of the Ludington State Park (FLSP) group, is back after a year off due to the pandemic.
This year’s lineup features many returning artists and a few new ones including Rupert Wates who opens the season at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Ludington State Park Amphitheater.
Other featured musicians this year are Chloe Kimes, Lee Murdock, Awesome Distraction, Kitty Donohue, Road Less Traveled, Canopy Space, Hicks with Picks, Mike Lenich, Mark Dvorack, Rupert Wates, the Salt City Dixie Band, Third Coast Gypsy Jazz and Uneven Ground.
Two popular wildlife programs are planned: The Outdoor Discovery Center of Holland’s Live Birds of Prey and the Williamston-based Nature Discovery’s Michigan Reptiles and Amphibians.
In order to provide plenty of space, several shows will take place at the Lake Michigan Beach House where attendees can spread out on the beach.
Others will continue at the ever-popular forested Ludington State Park Amphitheater south of the footbridge over the Sable River.
The series is put together by park interpreter Alan Wernette. The presentations are designed to entertain campers and area residents and visitors.
The 7 p.m. concerts and programs are free to attend, though a bucket will be passed for donations to help defray the substantial cost of the series sponsored by FLSP.
Donations can also be made online at www.friendsofludingtonstatepark.org and are greatly appreciated.
This year, a donor provided funding through a Community Foundation for Mason County Wish List to help defray costs.
The 2021 line-up is as follows:
• Rupert Wates, melodic folk, Wednesday, June 23, Lake Michigan Beach House;
• Lee Murdock, Saturday, June 26, “Great Lakes Ships that Go Down and Ships that Come In,” Lake Michigan Beach House;
• Mike Lenich, acoustic folk, Wednesday, June 30;
• Third Coast Swing, Saturday, July 3, Lake Michigan Beach House;
• Awesome Distraction, popular Americana, Wednesday, July 7;
• Kitty Donohue, Saturday, July 10, singer-songwriter, Lake Michigan Beach House;
• Mark Dvorack, Wednesday, July 14 “Woody Guthrie’s American Song program” Lake Michigan Beach House;
• Road Less Traveled, folk originals and covers, Saturday, July 17;
• Birds of Prey, Wednesday, July 21, live owls, hawks up close;
• Canopy Space, Wednesday, July 28, alternative folk duo, original music and covers;
• Chloe Kimes and Band, roots and America, Wednesday, Aug. 4 at Lake Michigan Beach House;
• Hicks with Picks, “Yooperbilly” cover band, Saturday, Aug. 7;
• Shipski Magic Show, family fun, Wednesday, Aug. 11;
• Salt City Dixie Jazz Band, swing, blues, polkas and more, Saturday, Aug. 14;
• Uneven Ground, Celtic music. Saturday, Aug 21;
• Michigan Reptiles and Amphibians, Saturday, Aug. 28, Lake Michigan Beach house 2-5 p.m. live display and 7 p.m. program;
More details online at www.friendsofludingtonstatepark.org.
Chapman Legacy Outing to honor beloved local ‘Pizza Guy’
The Rick Chapman Legacy Golf Outing, which is sponsored in part by Safe Harbor Credit Union, takes place Aug. 14 at Hemlock Golf Club to honor the life of Chuck Wagon Pizza owner Rick Chapman, who died July 19, 2020.
Proceeds will fund scholarships and grants for young entrepreneurs looking to start or purchase a business here in Mason County.
Four-player teams will compete starting with a shotgun start at 8:30 a.m. Aug. 14. Play will be followed by an on-site luncheon with live music, prizes, raffles and fun celebrating Chapman’s memory.
Registration, as well as sponsorship and donation information, is online at https://tinyurl.com/6h3ujpvr.
“Rick was a great friend, a great father and husband, but under all that he was also a great businessman for the Ludington community,” said Ben Harmon, one of the outing’s organizers and a lifelong friend of Chapman’s.
Chapman bought Chuck Wagon from the Donovan family in 1983 at just 20 years of age.
Decades of hard work and focus saw him nurture the Lakeshore Drive eatery into a treasured institution, beloved locally and by an ever-growing fan base of visitors from across the country.
June 2020 marked Chapman’s 37th anniversary as Ludington’s beloved “Pizza Guy” — a title he bore with pride and maintained at the highest level, earning Chuck Wagon a fiercely devoted clientele. The restaurant became a popular destination for locals and visitors alike.
“Rick was also extremely generous,” Harmon said, “and we know he’d love the idea of celebrating his memory by helping another generation of ambitious young entrepreneurs.
“We’d love to see this become an annual event that can keep contributing to Ludington’s business community. Rick truly loved this town.”
Pere Marquette Charter Township to meet tonight
The Pere Marquette Charter Township Board will hold its regular meeting at 6:30 p.m. tonight at the township hall, 1699 S. Pere Marquette Hwy.
Mitten Tree
seeks volunteers
Church Women United is asking people who knit and crochet to consider volunteering for the Mitten Tree project, which provides children in the area with homemade hats, scarves and mittens in December.
The Salvation Army will help distribute hate, mittens and scarves to children to keep them warm when they go outside in the winter.
For more information, contact Norma at (231) 843-4253.
Civil War Re-enactors plan Fourth of July tribute to veterans
The Michigan 2nd Cavalry Civil War Re-enactors will hold an American flag presentation prior to the 8:15 a.m. Mass on Sunday, July 4 at St. John Cantius Church, 2845 E. Michigan St. in Free Soil.
There will be a presentation of the American flag and patriotic music including taps played during the service.
The re-enactors will be the greeters, readers and music for the Mass.