Clown Band performs patriotic concert tonight
The Scottville Clown Band will hold its annual patriotic concert at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Clown Band Shell on Green Street.
During the event, Scottville Mayor Marcy Spencer will present the band with a city proclamation in honor of its 120 years together.
P.M. Motoring Club
to host classic car show Saturday
The Pere Marquette Motoring Club will host a classic car show from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, July 1 at the Mason County Fairgrounds, 5302 U.S. 10, Ludington.
Registration is at 9 a.m., and the cost is $10.
There will be a 50/50 raffle, door prizes, and dash plaques for the first 100 entries.
For more information, contact Bob Andrews at (231) 690-6901.
Artist displays book
at Ruddiblush
Artist Mary Wahr will display the pages from her new book “Manistee A to Z,” Thursday through to July 16 at Ruddiblush, 321 River St. in Manistee.
An artist reception will take place from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday.
In the book, Wahr investigates the letters of the alphabet that are found in Manistee and neighboring communities.
Wahr is a longtime Manistee resident. She spent years teaching art at the local school and she works diligently creating fascinating works that catch the eye and the sense of humor. Plan to see her work at Ruddiblush. Visit www.ruddiblush.com for hours of operation.
Live Birds of Prey, folk duo this week at state park
At 7 p.m. Tuesday, Outdoor Discovery Center’s popular Live Birds of Prey program returns to the Ludington State Park Amphitheater.
Then at 7 p.m. Saturday, Olivia Kimes and Jacob Wolfe have their debut performance in the series.
All concerts and programs are free, but donations are accepted to offset costs to FLSP, a local nonprofit dedicated to helping and supporting programing and projects at Ludington State Park.
Details of other events, volunteer, membership and donation opportunities are available at https://friendsofludingtonstatepark.org.
Libraries hosting
magic lessons
Children and families are invited to attend magic lessons with Gordon Russ on Wednesday, July 5, with an 11 a.m. event at the Scottville Library, 204 E. State St. and a 1 p.m. event at the Ludington Library, 217 E. Ludington Ave. All Mason County District Library programs are free. Children younger than 8 years old must age 8 must be accompanied by an adult.