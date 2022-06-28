Mason County Democrats’ Executive Committee meets Thursday
The next meeting of the Mason County Democratic Executive Committee will be at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Lakeshore Resource Network, 920 E. Tinkham Ave., Ludington. For a Zoom link, contact Liz Kannon or call Ed Miller, party chair, at (231) 757-3729.
West Shore Art Fair returning to Rotary Park
The West Shore Art Fair is set to return July 2-3 at Ludington’s Rotary Park.
The 54th annual event is from 10 a.m.to 5 p.m. Saturday, July 2 and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, July 3.
With 90 vendors and almost 100 booth spaces, the art fair offers a wide variety of handmade arts and crafts, from paintings and photographs to mixed-media, sculpture, jewelry, woodwork and more.
There will be live music throughout the two-day event with performances by Edgar Struble and Ron Johnson, Fremont John, the Ludington Area Center for the Arts jam band and the ukulele group, Third Coast Swing, Cheryl Wolfam, Marty Ziemba and more.
Performances start at 11 a.m. and continue on the hour.
There will also be a wide selection of eats from food vendors stationed along Lewis Street. The Ludington Rotary Club, the Ludington Optimists, Krave Frozen Yogurt, Paul’s Gourmet Jerky, the Olive Branch, Lela’s Original Kettle Corn, Crazy Good Crepes and the Cluckbucket, to name a few, will be there.
To sign up for a volunteer spot, visit www.signupgenius.com/go/20f094aaead22a0f94-west.
Evergreen Covenant Church to host pasta dinner Wednesday
There will be a community pasta dinner from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 29 at Evergreen Covenant Church, 9396 S. Evergreen Road, Branch. There is a suggested donation of $2 for adults; kids eat free. For more information, call (231) 898-2651.
AFFEW to host invasive plant eradication June 28
On Tuesday, June 28 from 6:30 p.m., A Few Friends for the Environment of the World (AFFEW) will host an invasive plant removal at Cartier Park. Participants will meet across from the Dog Bark Park to remove a variety of invasive plant species.
A discussion about how to identify these plants will take place before the work begins. AFFEW partners with the City of Ludington, Mason-Lake Conservation District and the North Country Cooperative Invasive Species Management Area to eradicate these aggressive plants.
Bring water, gloves, wear long pants, a long sleeved shirt and closed-toed shoes. The event will be held in fair weather, and sometimes wraps up early, depending on site conditions. For more info go to www.affew.org.