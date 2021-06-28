MCC community forum tonight
Mason County Central Schools is hosting its second community forum to discuss the district’s facility needs in preparation for a planned May 2022 bond proposal. The forum will be held in the high school cafeteria from 6 to 7:30 p.m. A Zoom link will also be available at the district’s website, www.mccschools.org. For more information, call (231) 757-3713.
Magician to visit libraries July 6
Families are invited to enjoy a magic show at the Mason County District Library with Magician Gordon Russ, who will be giving three outdoor performances on Tuesday, July 6. He will be amazing Ludington audiences at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. in the Ludington Library backyard, and he will astound the people of Scottville at 4 p.m. at the Scottville Library front yard. Be sure to bring lawn chairs or blankets for seating. Russ’ shows display plenty of sleight-of-hand, oodles of jokes and loads of audience participation. The performance is made possible by the support of the Friends of the Ludington Library.
Beach bonfire to take place Thursday night
The Ludington & Scottville Chamber of Commerce rescheduled its first sunset beach bonfire for Thursday.
The initial beach bonfire was scheduled for Thursday, June 24, but weather changed those plans. The chamber decided to reschedule the event for 8 to 10 p.m. Thursday at Stearns Park Beach.
Application deadline for WSCC health occupations programs is Thursday
The deadline to apply for the computed tomography (CT) and electroencephalogram (EEG) and neurodiagnostic programs is Thursday. Applications are to be completed online for both programs and can be found at www.westshore.edu/academics/degree-programs/nursing-allied-health.
The CT program prepares students to sit for the American Registry of Radiologic Technologists (ARRT-CT) exam. A CT scan is a detailed X-ray that produces cross sectional images of the body’s internal structures that aids in the diagnosis of medical conditions. A CT technician operates CT equipment, administers contrast agents as ordered, and positions the patient so precise images are captured.
An individual must be certified in radiography, radiation therapy, sonography or nuclear medicine to be eligible to apply for the CT program.
The EEG/neurodiagnostic program prepares students to sit for the American Board of Registration of Electroencephalographic and Evoked Potential Technologists (ABRET) exam. EEG identifies electrical activity in the brain that aids in the diagnosis and treatment of headaches, seizures, strokes and comas. An EEG technician places electrodes to cranial surfaces and records an electroencephalogram.
For more information or, contact Shelley Boes, director of nursing and allied health, at rboes@westshore.edu.