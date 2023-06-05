Moolenaar staff
available June 13, 14
Staff members from the office of 2nd Dist. U.S. Rep. John Moolenaar, R-Caledonia, will host meeting times across the district where constituents can sit down to discuss personal casework issues they are having with a federal agencies such as the VA or the IRS.
Staff members will be available at the following dates, times and locations:
• June 13: 10-11 a.m., Manistee City Hall, 70 Maple St., Manistee; 1-2 p.m., Ludington City Hall, 400 S. Harrison St.; 3-4 p.m., Pathfinder Community Library, 812 Michigan Ave. Baldwin;
• June 14: 10-11 a.m., Hart Area Library, 415 State St., Hart; 12:30-1:30 p.m., White Lake Community Library, 3900 White Lake Drive, Whitehall.
If constituents can not attend the office hours, they can visit www.moolenaar.house.gov for assistance or call his office at 989-802-6040.
Book club meets Thursday at Scottville Senior Center
The Scottville Area Senior Center book club will meet at 1:15 p.m. Thursday to discuss “One Summer: America 1927” by Bill Bryson. Momentous events from the year include Lindberg’s flight, Babe Ruth’s 60 home runs, out-of-control stock market speculation and decisions that led to the Great Depression.
The senior center is at 140 S. Main St. Parking is available behind the building.
1-2-3 Rhyme with Me! Mondays at Ludington Library
The Mason County District Library is changing its program. This summer, what used to be called “Babytime” will now be “1-2-3 Rhyme with Me!” Staff will lead families through rhymes, songs and a weekly question to help encourage early literacy skills. All ages are welcome, but the focus will still be on children up to 3 years old. “1-2-3 Rhyme with Me!” meets every Monday at 10 a.m., except for Memorial Day & Labor Day, at the Ludington branch of the Library.
All Mason County District Library programs are free. Children younger than 8 must be supervised by an adult.
Ludington Senior Center plans trips
The Ludington Senior Center is offering several trips in the next year.
The Lancaster Show Trip and Dutch Country event is a six-day, five-night trip to Lancaster and Philadelphia, Nov. 13-18, 2023, for $725 each, double occupancy. On March 2-10, 2024, travelers will be going to sunny Amelia Island, St. Augustine and Jacksonville, Florida for nine days and eight nights at a cost of $1,140 each. A spring jaunt, April 4-10, 2024, will take folks to Washington, D.C., to see the sights and cherry blossoms for $975.
For those who want to go overseas, there is a Mediterranean cruise May 31-June 9, 2024, with visits to Spain, France, and Italy for $4,759, which includes airfare.
For more information, call the center at (231) 845-6841.
Senior Expo June 15
at Cornerstone Baptist Church
The eighth annual Senior Expo will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, June 15, at a new location, Cornerstone Baptist Church, 121 Nelson Road.
This is a free event for the community, and the first 200 attendees will receive a delicious box lunch for $1.
This year’s theme is “travel” and those who get their passport program stamped will be entered into the drawings for great prizes.
More than 30 vendors will be on hand from local agencies and businesses, providing information on services and resources available in our community.
Parmenter Law, Corewell Health, Oakview, Ludington Woods and Oak Grove are helping to sponsor this event.