American Legion
Auxiliary to meet June 13
The Edwin H. Ewing Unit 76 American Legion Auxiliary will meet at 7 p.m. Monday, June 13, at the Post, 318 N. James St., Ludington.
AFFEW native plant sale coming Saturday
The annual native plant sale hosted by A Few Friends for the Environment of the World (AFFEW) will take place from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, June 11 at Ludington’s Rotary Park.
Help protect the planet by gardening with native plants. AFFEW will offer a variety of native plants for sale. These important plant species provide nectar, pollen and seeds and are hosts for for many insects, birds and other animals. Native plants also require minimal maintenance and their deep root system absorb more water than a traditional lawn.
For more information, visit www.affew.org.
Book club at Scottville Senior Center meets Thursday
The book club at Scottville Senior Center will meet at 1:15 p.m. Thursday, June 9 at the center, 140 S. Main St. The group will discuss “American Dirt” by Janine Cummins. Copies are available at Mason County District Library locations in Ludington and Scottville.
Corks & Canvas coming to Pentwater
The Pentwater Arts Council is the grand sponsor of Corks & Canvas, a wine tasting and art event held from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, June 11. Five locations will host this event in Pentwater: Jilly’s Gallery 226 S. Hancock St.; Kook’s Eye Gallery 42 Second St. No. 6; Art on the Town, 110 S. Hancock St.; the Painted Frog 320 S. Hancock St.; and Sew Let’s Be Quilty, 42 Second St. Participants who have purchased a wristband may visit any or all participating galleries and taste a variety of wines that are distributed and have been carefully chosen through Port View, 560 S. Hancock Street in Pentwater.
Wristbands needed to participate in Corks and Canvas are available for purchase in advance at Jilly’s for $20 per person in advance or $25 per person at the door of all participating galleries on June 11.
Corks & Canvas will benefit the Pentwater Arts Council in promoting art education in the Oceana County Schools. The arts council has previously donated funds to assist Walkerville Public Schools in purchasing art supplies in addition to supplying an art teacher for its past after-school art education.
All Oceana County schools may apply for a grant beginning Aug. 1 to support art education for music and fine arts needs in their schools. That application can be found at www.pentwaterartscouncil.org.