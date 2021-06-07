Dodson and Harvey to perform Wednesday at Emerson Lake Inn
Jimmy Dodson and Bill Harvey will perform from 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesday at the Emerson Lake Inn, 7786 U.S. 10, Walhalla.
They’re also scheduled to perform at the same time June 30; July 7 and 14; Aug. 4 and 25; Sept. 15; and Oct. 6 and 20.
Library’s summer reading program starts June 11
The Mason County District Library’s summer reading program begins June 11 at its locations in Ludington and Scottville. This year, the theme is Tails and Tales. There are divisions for children, teens and adults.
There will be a kick-off supply pick-up Friday, June 11 at 7 p.m. in the backyard of the Ludington Library.
The public is asked to practice pandemic manners when picking up items: Wash your hands thoroughly before leaving your house; wear a mask; keep a safe distance from others; limit time at the library to 30 minutes or less; and pay attention to capacity limits.
Just 20 minutes of reading a day will complete the reading goal for this summer. Participants who return their completed summer reading progress or bingo sheets will be entered in a prize drawing at the end of summer.
There is also an online summer reading program. Instructions and links will be on the library’s website at www.mcdlibrary.org. There are divisions for children, teens and adults. Participants can create an avatar, set goals, earn badges, complete challenges, and log their reading time. The same basic 20-minute daily reading goals apply for the online program.
All library programs and events will be held outdoors this summer. Children in kindergarten through sixth-grade are invited to enjoy outdoor games and activities Mondays at 1 p.m. in the Ludington Library backyard starting June 14 and Wednesdays at 1 p.m. in Scottville starting June 16 and continuing throughout the summer.
Outdoor events will be canceled in the event of lightning, heavy rain or strong winds. Watch for announcements on Facebook and our website.
Children under age 12 must be accompanied by an adult. All Mason County District Library programs and events are free.
Mike Lenich, 80 Cows to perform upcoming shows
Mike Lenich, with 80 Cows, will perform at 7 p.m. Thursday June 24 at Hart Commons on the corner of State and Main streets in Hart.
Lenich will also perform at 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 30 at the Ludington State Park Beach House or Hamlin Lake Pavilion, 8800 W. M-116, Ludington. Other performances will follow in July.
Register for ReStore-it Challenge by June 23
Habitat for Humanity of Mason County has extended the deadline for its Restore-it Challenge to 2 p.m. on June 23.
To participate, find a project piece that inspires you and give it new life. Submit your project for a chance to win prizes and to help Habitat with fundraising as it auctions off the winning piece.
ReStore It Challenge entries are considered donations to the ReStore and, once submitted, become the property of Habitat for Humanity of Mason County. Proceeds will be used to support housing projects in Mason County.
All entries must be accompanied with a “before” photo to be eligible for the challenge. Photos can be submitted to masonrestore@gmail.com, with the subject line, “ReStore It Challenge.” Be sure to include your name.
Group projects will not be eligible for prizes but may submit pieces to be auctioned off.
Pieces are not required to be purchased from the ReStore.
Pieces purchased from the ReStore are eligible for reimbursement at the time of submission and must follow all requirements:
• Reimbursement request form completed
• Purchase was made with a credit card
• Receipt is submitted with request form
• All projects submitted must be completed.
Winners will be selected for most changed, most creative, youth (age 16 and younger), and people’s choice.
Winners will be announced on Habitat for Humanity of Mason County social media pages on July 9.
Register online at www.masoncountyhabitat.org or print out a form and drop it off.