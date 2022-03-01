Mason County Dems
to meet Thursday
The next general membership meeting of the Mason County Democratic Party will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Lakeshore Resource Network, 920 E. Tinkham Ave. in Ludington.
After the general membership meeting the county democratic convention will take place.
Attendees are asked to wear masks. No refreshments will be provided.
A Zoom link will be provided.
Contact Ed Miller at (231) 757-3729 for the link.
Bidding for Spring CommUnity Auction
now underway
Bidding for the 27th annual Spring CommUnity Auction is now underway online and will continue through Saturday, March 5.
Text “auctionbid” to 767278 to sign up as a bidder, then visit www.auctionbid.givesmart.com to bid on home the hundreds of available items.
The auction is hosted by the Mason County Central Educational Foundation to raise funds to benefit projects at Mason County Central Schools.
The auction features home decor, garden supplies, entertainment items, food, crafts, outdoor items including rifles and trail cameras and more.
Those who purchase trail cameras will be placed in a drawing for a Browning X-Bolt 6.5 Creedmoor.
Bidding closes at 8 p.m. on Saturday and the drawing will happen shortly thereafter.
The major item is a black goldendoodle puppy sponsored by Dr. Lew Squires and Dr. Weston Squires of Squires Family Care Chiropractic, Dr. Ashley Quinn, Northstar Chiropractic, Ludington Chiropractic, Ingle Family Chiropractic, Hendricks Family Chiropractic and Morley Chiropractic.
MSU Extension healthy lifestyle programs at Scottville Senior Center starts today
Naomi Hyso, disease prevention educator with MSU Extension, will begin a new healthy lifestyle series of classes this week at Scottville Area Senior Center. On Thursday, March 3, from 10 a.m. to noon, she will launch a free weekly class on techniques to improve balance and avoid falls.
The introductory class, “A Matter of Balance,” will be taught by Hyso via Zoom on the senior center’s large-screen TV.
The Zoom Internet connection allows the instructor and class to see each other and interact during the exercise instruction. It is also used for the Scottville center’s Tuesday morning exercise class led by activities coordinator Mellissa Kissell.
On April 6, Hyso will preview a new on-site class in tai chi for arthritis relief and exercise, and another program on the importance of sleep for optimal health and wellbeing.
The tai chi program will be held outdoors, weather permitting. The center is at 140 S. Main St. in Scottville. For more information or for class reservations, call (231) 757-4705.
Mason-Lake
Conservation District
to meet March 7
The regular monthly Mason-Lake Conservation District board meeting has been rescheduled for 4 p.m. Monday, March 7, at the Scottville Library, 204 E. State St. The public is welcome to attend.