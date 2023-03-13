Mason County COVID-19 testing clinic closed today
The Mason County COVID-19 testing clinic at Safe Harbor Credit Union will be closed today, according to District Health Department No. 10.
The clinic will resume its normal hours on Wednesday. The testing clinic is at 5511 U.S. 10, in Ludington.
Little River Charity Golf Classic coming July 7
Little River Casino Resort’s annual Charity Golf Classic will take place on Friday, July 7. This annual event features a day of interactive golf complete with prizes, a gift raffle and live music with a spotlight on area charitable community service organizations to benefit from this year’s event proceeds.
The casino resort underwrites all costs associated with the event and donates 100% of all monies received from participant fees and sponsorship funds raised. In 2023 more than $55,000 was distributed to seven charitable organizations and has distributed more than $1 million since its inaugural event in 1999.
Charitable 501c3 community service organizations located within and around the Manistee area are encouraged to submit an application for consideration to receive a share of the 2023 event proceeds.
Eligible organizations may contact LRCR player development manager Chad Eckhardt at chade@lrcr.com or (231) 398-3821 to receive an application form.
The deadline for applications is April 30.
Celebrity Bartender benefits Ludington Senior Center Thursday
A Celebrity Bartender event benefitting the Ludington Senior Center will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Ludington Bay Brewing Co., 515 S. James St.
Celebrity guest Jim Christensen will be overseeing the pouring of pints that evening by Jeff Urka, Shawn McDonald and Kelly Smith.
Proceeds from the event will go toward current and new programs at the center.
A portion of proceeds from beer sales, tips, drawings and raffles will contribute toward the funds collected. Attendees have a chance of winning a charter fishing experience, a trip on the SS Badger, golf outings, a three-day marina slip and more.
Check out the Ludington Senior Center Facebook page for more information.