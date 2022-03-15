PFLAG Manistee will meet virtually March 20
PFLAG — which supports LGBTQ+ individuals as well as their parents, families and allies — will meet virtually at 1 p.m. on Sunday, March 20.
PFLAG has been a part of the Manistee and Ludington areas since 2010. All are welcome: members, non-members, those who are interested, those who are curious, those with questions, and those who would like to help in our commitment to support, educate and advocate for LGBTQ+ people and their families in this part of Michigan.The group will be updating its outreach to the Genders and Sexualities Alliance at Manistee High School and will begin a discussion of support for LGBTQ individuals who live in senior living communities. It will also look forward to two new summer projects.
Send an email to pflagmanistee@gmail.com to request a registration link.
After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting.
Manistee County library to host ‘Pickin’ with
the Champ’ at Wagoner Center
MANISTEE — Manistee County Library will kick off its 2022 Library Talks series with a presentation by morel hunting expert and five-time National Morel Hunting champion Anthony Williams.
“Pickin’ with the Champ” will take place at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, March 29 at the Wagoner Center in Manistee. This family-friendly event is free and open to the public, no reservations required. With more than 70 years of foraging experience, Anthony “Tony” Williams contributes his success to being raised in the Boyne City morel culture.
“Morel hunting is family binding,” Williams says.
His family has been picking mushrooms in Northern Michigan since the 1890s, and Williams recalls how much he enjoyed foraging in the woods with his grandfather, parents and siblings by his side.
“We would pick together and gather in the kitchen to clean them and make a feast,” he said.
Williams believes it is important to pass on his love of nature and foraging knowledge to the next generation. His presentations are designed to help those new to the hobby as well as seasoned pros. He considers “Pickin’ with the Champ” an all-ages event.
Even after decades of mushroom hunting, the thrill of the hunt remains fresh and new to Williams. He believes people are attracted to morel hunting due to increased interest in outdoor activities as well as the “foodie” culture. “You can’t walk into a grocery store to buy a morel,” says Williams. He explains that because the morel cannot be cultivated successfully on industrial farms, the elusive mushroom remains a rarity for home cooks and professional chefs alike. This rare quality is what motivates many Michiganders to take to the woods, says Williams.
“Pickin’ with the Champ” is a free in-person event at the Wagoner Center, 260 St. Mary S. Pkwy. in Manistee.
Charity Sew
to meet Thursday
Charity Sew, a monthly program focused on providing home-sewn goods to local facilities to enhance services to their clients, continues to meet on the third Tuesday of each month from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Scottville Area Senior Center, 140 S. Main St., Scottville. The group will again construct full-size and travel pillowcases for Hospice and COVE at the March 15 session. Fabrics and pre-cut kits, patterns and sewing supplies will be available but participants can bring their own in addition to their sewing machine. Kits can be picked up to sew at home. One need not attend the entire session. Extra sewing machines can be made available for those not able to bring their own.
Bag lunches are welcome but a meal is available through the center by calling (231) 757-4705 before 9 a.m. Tuesday. Masking is required. For more information about the workshop or to reserve a machine call Norma at (231) 757-2315.