PFLAG Manistee to screen film ‘Becoming Johanna’ via Zoom March 21
As part of PFLAG’s efforts to inform others about the lives and experiences of lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender people, the group will feature a film titled “Becoming Johanna” during its Zoom meeting on March 21 at 1 p.m.
Filmed over the course of five years, “Becoming Johanna” is a portrait of a teenaged transgender Latina who faces bullying at school and misunderstanding at home. When she gets kicked out of her school and her home for standing up for herself, she finds a loving foster family and a sympathetic alternative high school principal who help her to grow into the beautiful young woman she was meant to be.
This film has been exclusively made available to PFLAG chapters for viewing as a program for their meetings. A guided discussion will follow the viewing of the 30-minute film. The discussion questions will be sent out to those who register for the meeting. If you would like to attend this meeting, send an email to pflagmanistee@gmail.com to receive a link on the Friday before the meeting.
Call (313) 670-2613 for more information, or visit www.pflagmanistee.org.
FiveCAP now accepting applications for home weatherization assistance
FiveCAP is accepting applications for home weatherization to help low-income households reduce expenses by being more energy-efficient. Weatherizing homes resolves these issues, ultimately cutting down on utility costs.
Funded by the U.S. Department of Energy, there are no costs for weatherization for households at or below the 200 percent of the Federal Poverty Level. It’s available to homeowners and rental units in Mason County, where this service is offered year-round.
An energy auditor will conduct an assessment for eligible households, and a determination is then made of what services will provide the maximum amount of energy savings.
Appliances such as heating systems, water heaters and stoves are assessed for proper combustion, as well as proper venting of clothes dryers and exhaust from bath/kitchen fans.
Services also include Insulation in attics and throughout the home, and air-sealing is implemented where needed. Potentially, windows and doors are replaced. Homeowners also may qualify for major home repair, such as replacement of water heaters, furnaces and refrigerators, as well as roof repair, if necessary to preserve or install insulation.
To detect air leaks in the home, the program utilizes infrared scans, and conducts a blower door test to measure air-tightness in buildings and physically locate air-leakage sites so the problematic areas can be remedied.
Applicants are required to provide proof of ownership (deed or title), land contract, or landlord agreement; documents for prior three months of income for all members of the household age 18 or older; full name, date of birth and social security number for each household member; receipt of current paid property taxes, which cannot be in arrears or delinquent; and most recent electric and heat bills with account numbers.
For more information or to schedule an appointment, call Mason County FiveCAP at (231) 757-3785.