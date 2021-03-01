Eden Township to meet, hold budget hearting March 23
The Eden Township Board will hold a budget hearing during its meeting at 6 p.m. on March 23.
Mason County Dems to hold meeting March 4
The Mason County Democrats will hold their general membership meeting at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 4 via Zoom. Professor Mike Nagle will give a presentation about finding common ground between Democrats and Republicans. A discussion, facilitated by Nagle, will follow. Request a Zoom link via www.masoncountydemocrats.org.
American Legion Auxiliary to meet March 8
The Edwin H. Ewing Unit 76 American Legion Auxiliary will meet via Zoom at 7 p.m. Monday, March 8. The Zoom login can be found at https://www.alaunit76ludington.us.
WSCC’s Performing Arts Living Series features the Fry Street String Quartet
VICTORY TWP. — The West Shore Community College Performing Arts Living Room Series will feature a musical evening with the Fry Street String Quartet at 7:30 p.m. Thursday with an online concert.
This quartet, hailed as “a triumph of ensemble playing” by “The New York Times,” is a multi-faceted ensemble taking chamber music in new directions. Touring music of the masters as well as original works from composers of our time, the Fry Street Quartet has perfected a “blend of technical precision and scorching spontaneity,” according to the The Strad.
The quartet’s repertoire reaches many corners of the musical spectrum, including works of Britten, Schubert, Beethoven and Bartok, as well as programs of American women composers Laura Kaminsky, Amy Beach, Joan Tower and Libby Larsen. For this concert, the quartet will perform works by Haydn, Beethoven, Mendelssohn, Bartok and Brahms.
All of the performances in the Living Room Series are free of charge and more information and links to the performances can be found at www.westshore.edu/performingarts. The performance will also be archived and available for viewing following the livestream event.
WSCC to host Zoom discussion on COVID-19 vaccine Wednesday
VICTORY TWP. — West Shore Community College will host a virtual panel discussion about COVID-19 vaccines in the area at 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 3.
Panelists are Dr. Paul Bilinski, professor of biology; Jessica Houser, professor of psychology, Dr. Jennifer Morse, medical director at District Health Department No. 10; and Greg Stewart, pharmacist.
They will address topics such as how vaccines work in the body, the logistics of how vaccines are being distributed, and more.
Community members are encouraged to submit their questions ahead of time by emailing rsnodgrass@westshore.edu.
A link to the Zoom event will be posted on the college’s Facebook page and its website, www.westshore.edu.
For more information, contact Renee Snodgrass at rsnodgrass@westshore.edu or call (231) 843-5869.